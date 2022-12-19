Teachers will be included in salary increases – President

Latest update December 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 19, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana is progressively working to address the concerns of all categories of workers and Teachers will soon receive salary increases, President Irfaan Ali said on Wednesday.
He emphasised that while Government understands the importance of wage adjustments, the all-embracing, well-being support by the administration is more than just finance.
“It is quality of life, quality of healthcare, quality of infrastructure, the cost of your electricity, the cost and quality of your water… We are working to have treated water to every single person on the coast, to bring down the cost of electricity by half. Definitely every sector of employees,” the Head of State asserted. “Their time will come… the day for Teachers will come,” he emphasized.
Previously, the President announced salary adjustments for selected categories of employees of the Disciplined Services and Healthcare Workers.
He made it clear, on numerous occasions, that the salary increase will take a holistic approach that will eventually see every Public Sector Worker benefitting from a comfortable remuneration package.
“You have to understand the functionalities of the economy and every category of workers will be addressed, and we are starting from critical areas where they were great anomalies; and that is how we have started and we are progressing,” President Ali added.
President Ali did not give a timeframe as to when Teachers will receive a salary adjustment but reminded, “As you can see things are happening very quickly in this country.”
