Small business grants distributed in Region Six

Dec 19, 2022 News

CEO of the SBB, Mohamed Ibrahim, handing over a cheque

Kaieteur News – Several small business owners of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) on Saturday received grants of $150,000 from the Small Business Bureau (SBB).

This is part of a series of distribution exercises planned for several regions across the country.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the SBB, Mohamed Ibrahim said that the distribution is only part of the support the agency plans to give to small businesses in Guyana

“We are here distributing grants and we did just about 130 just for this region, Region Six. We have people in a variety of small enterprises and we give out about $150, 000 each grant and these grants is all within the plans of the Small Business Bureau to promote sustainable growth and to help with poverty reduction within the entire region. This is one of the major aspects and we focus on helping these small businesses grow,” Ibrahim said.

The distribution was done at the business incubator at Belvedere.

Several beneficiaries expressed gratitude towards the SBB for the grants they received and promised to prudently use it to further advance their respective businesses.

“I think it’s good, it’s great, at least it’s a help for starting a small business,” said Bibi Rahaman, who owns a grocery business.

“The extra money now that we get, we will be able to boost the business,” said Padraatt Seebran.

Young businessman Devindra Ramnarine, is excited to finally receive his grant.

“I have been waiting months now and I finally get it and this will help me to restock my shop…I receive $150,000,” he expressed.

Subike Solomon, a mother of two, is also grateful for receiving the grant, which she said will aid her small business.

“This sum of money that we can put into our business and It would help especially me, a mother of two, to expand in my business,” she said

The SBB assists persons with grants, training, business development, and loan guarantee.

The SBB will be in several other regions shortly to distribute more small business grants.

