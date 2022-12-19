Ramtahal stars again to lead TT to a 3-1 series win

…Henry’s four-wicket haul in vain

Kaieteur News – Trinidad and Tobago’s (TT) off-spinner Shaan Ramtahal was again among the wickets, claiming two to bowl TT to a 9-run victory over Guyana in the fourth and final match of the Bilateral/Goodwill series Saturday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. Ramtahal bowled six overs for six runs as he tormented the Guyanese batsmen. His two-wicket haul took his tally in the series to 13 wickets.

Guyana needed 79 runs for victory in 30 overs to level the four-match series. TT dismissed them for 68 with 3.3 overs to spare. Guyana lost wickets regularly, even though they were above the required run rate for most of the innings. Khush Seegobin top scored for the second consecutive match with 15, while Rayaz Latiff made 14, and Nathaniel Ramsammy was left on 11 not out when the last wicket fell. Three TT bowlers took two wickets apiece: Ramtahal (2-6), Ra Ed Ali Khan (2-11) and Tyler Ramroop (2-21).

The match started at 15:00 hours because of consistent rainfall Friday night and the entire morning period, which caused the match to be reduced to 30 overs. TT batted first for the first time this series after they won the toss under gloomy conditions. They failed to bat their full quota and were dismissed for 78 in 26 overs.

Mikael Ali and Zakarriya Mohammed were the only batsmen to reach double figures with 14 and 12, respectively. Guyana captain, Brandon Henry, the left-arm spinner, was the star with the ball registering figures of 4 for 9 off six overs, while leg-spinner Khush Seegobin, who bowled with great control for a young leg-spinner, finished with 2 for 9 off four overs. Pacer Raffel McKenzie took 2 for 25 off his five overs, and off-spinner Richard Ramdeholl continued to bowl economically, conceding 14 runs from his six overs. Rayaz Latiff was also miserly, bowling his four overs for just six runs as the Guyanese bowlers showed great control in harsh, wet conditions.

At the end of the match, TT spinner Shaan Ramtahal was presented with the Trophy for Most Wickets taken (13) and the Player of the Match award. Most runs went TT Vice-captain Mikaeel Ali with 57. TT took home the winning trophy for the 3-1 series triumph in the four-match series, while Guyana received the runner-up trophy. Each team was also presented with medals. The fourth match concluded the first-ever Bilateral/Goodwill series played between the two teams.