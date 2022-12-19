PPP Government should repeal the Cybercrime Act, and revamp libel laws used as political weapon

Dear Editor,

I support Government’s efforts to remove Vendors and their unsightly stalls at all roadsides, the hospitals, and along Regent Street where they sell right in front of the stores of established businesses. I also support removing derelict vehicles and objects along the roadsides. It’s the right thing to do to enforce the law, bring order, and ensure smooth traffic flow. You would expect a progressive Mayor to support the Government’s efforts but because everything in Guyana is so politicised, the Mayor (and the PNC) took an adversarial position. In Guyana, the PPP and PNC do not want to see the other being successful while in Government. They fail to realize that a hole in the boat is a hole in the whole boat. But while he may be evaluated as probably one of the most underperforming Mayors and his antics, theatrics, and “Muslim state” comments were silly, I agree with a Robin Singh that “Arrest of Ubraj Narine places our freedom to question anyone in Government under siege” (SN, Dec. 15, 2022). The worst action in this fiasco is contained in the headline “Islamic State” comments against President: Georgetown Mayor, Opposition MP charged under Racial Hostility Act (GT, Dec. 15, 2022).

I call on the Government to immediately repeal all sections which are senseless including the Section 18 of the Cyber Crime Act, No. 16 of 2018, which the PPP opposed when it was passed by the PNC. The AG had said, “Money laundering, Cybercrime Acts among laws to be amended – AG (KN, Sept. 24, 2021 ). They should quickly move to get this done as the Cyber Crime Act charges are becoming ridiculous. Recently, Mr. Ramayya, former MP and President’s Representative in Berbice was charged for a cybercrime for allegedly saying a ‘Pandit consumed gilbaka fish at religious functions despite his religion not permitting him to so do’ (KN, Dec. 2, 2022). Isn’t that hilarious? Now the Mayor is charged for allegedly uttering political and distasteful comments.

In the same way it repealed the PNC’s Natural Resource Fund Act, the PPP should repeal the Cybercrime Act, or revamp it. It is silly that because you use a computer or digital device to type a public comment or critique that it is called “cybercrime” and that sounds so bad. All the PPP’s criticisms of the PNC Bill when it was discussed in Parliament are still valid today. So why has the PPP not amended the Act or repeal it now that it is in power? What’s stopping them? This is the political syndrome of “where you stand, depends on where you sit.” Both the PPP and PNC have critiqued bills during Parliamentary discussions, but once they get into Government, they use those same bad policies they criticized while in Opposition. A PNC MP and former General Secretary had also spoken out against the Cybercrime Act (See “Geeta sets face against Cyber Crime Act” – Feb. 6, 2022).

It was reported that Shadow Home Affairs Minister in the National Assembly, Attorney-at-Law Geeta Chandan-Edmond said there has been “a crackdown” on freedom of speech and freedom of expression since the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government took Office in August 2020 through the barefaced abuse of the country’s Cyber Crime Act. “… Guyanese have lost the basic fun indulgence of speaking their minds on social media. We cannot even post on Facebook in peace, the government cyber security teams are scouting the pages of ordinary Guyanese to abuse the Cyber Crime Act,” MP Chandan-Edmond told the National Assembly …”

My friend Suresh said, “Why don’t the PPP and PNC come together and protest the oil contracts instead of protesting against and for the Mayor who is limbo-ing under a truck bed to support vendors blocking the streets near a hospital.” While fixing the Cybercrime Act, we also need to revamp our libel laws where libel suits are being freely used as a political weapon.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jerry Jailall