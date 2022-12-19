Latest update December 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

PNC/R Mervin Williams, Dawn Hastings Williams tipped to be Party’s General Secretary

Dec 19, 2022

Dawn Hasting -Williams

Kaieteur News – People’s National Congress /Reform (PNC/R) Executive, Mervin Williams and Parliamentarian, Dawn Hasting Williams are being seriously considered for the post of General Secretary for the PNC/R, following the resignation of Geeta Chandan-Edmond.

Well placed sources told Kaieteur News that the two candidates are highly respected within the party, and the Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton will make a decision shortly.

General Secretary of the PNC/R, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, submitted her letter of resignation to the Party’s Leader last Wednesday.

Chandan-Edmond, a former Magistrate, was selected by Norton when he was elected Leader of the Party earlier this year. Norton had said that Chandan-Edmond, possessed management and good human relations skills that made her suitable to be General Secretary of the PNCR.

However, Chandan-Edmond has been on extended leave from her duties in the Party since August but had continued to attend sittings of the National Assembly as a Member of Parliament. Kaieteur News understands that she was physically absent from the Party’s Sophia Headquarters for several months, ahead of submitting her resignation letter to Norton on Wednesday.

The Opposition Leader was repeatedly questioned during his weekly Press Conferences about Chandan-Edmond’s hiatus but skirted those questions.

In a post following her resignation, Chandan-Edmonds thanked party members for the support, cooperation and guidance she received during her stint as General Secretary.

“It has been an absolute honour and privilege,” Chandan-Edmond wrote, saying she will remain committed to the ideals of the party.

Mervin Williams

The former Magistrate who had replaced Amna Ally, a long-serving member of the PNC/R, remains a Member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, PNC/R’s National Treasurer, Faaiz Mursalin, has signaled his intention to resign from his post.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mursalin said that he will be performing his final duties as National Treasurer on December 23, 2022 after serving under ‘Team Norton’ for the past year.

“I will discharge my last and final duties as National Treasurer of the P.N.C.R. on December 23, 2020…A formal letter will be prepared and be sent to the Leader’s Office, thank you all who supported me,” he said in the social media post.

