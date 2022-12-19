People mekking excuse fuh France’s defeat!

Kaieteur News – If yuh watch de finals of de World Cup Football Finals yesterday, and yuh heart nah collapse, den yuh gat a good heart. Yuh nah need to go to do no ECG and no stress test. De drama of de game itself was enough stress pun yuh hear and if yuh survive, yuh good fuh go fuh at least another week.

When de football fuss start, de western countries did bad mouthing Qatar. But now dem singing dem praises because was de best Finals ever, not only in terms of de arrangements but also because of de football. Was six weeks of exhilarating action!

Deh gat some people in Guyana who happy and some who sad. Dem, wah happy did backing Argentina and dem wah sad, been backing France. But everybody should be happy because was one of de best football matches yuh could ever see.

When teams lose dem does try fuh find excuse. Dem does blame down to de Referee. It remind dem boys of de time, a soccer fan appeared in front of de Judge.

De Prosecutor tell de judge how de man is charged with disorderly conduct and assault after a match. The arresting officer told de court that de man had thrown something into the river not far from the stadium.

“What exactly did the accused throw into the river?” the Judge asks.

“Stones, sir,” the Officer replies.

The Judge is confused. “Well, dat’s hardly an offense, Officer.”

“It was in this case, sir,” the Officer explains. “Stones was the name of the Referee.”

Talk half. Leff half