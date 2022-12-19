Heavy winds destroy several homes in Berbice

Kaieteur News – A family of five including three children along with approximately four other homes were damaged by heavy winds that swept through Region 5, No.9 Village, West Coast Berbice, over the weekend.

Angelika Laltoo, 27 of No.9 Village said her entire roof was blown away by the gusty winds sometime around 6:00hrs yesterday morning.

Laltoo while still in a confused state at the damage that was caused just days before the holidays disclosed that she and her three children were sleeping when she heard a loud noise.

“We were sleeping when I heard a hard noise, something like a thunder and I just run out the bedroom and grab my children and run out the house.”

She said that the zinc blew off first followed by the structure of the roof. Electrical wires that were connected to the home were also destroyed. Accompanying the heavy winds was the rain which soaked all her furniture and appliances. At this point she is unsure of the extent of the damage but said it is a big blow to her and her family.

“I done carpet back the house and spent some money to decorate for the Christmas.” Laltoo said.

Meanwhile Member of Parliament, Fizal Jafarally, told Kaieteur News that material was donated to Laltoo to have her roof fixed. He confirmed at least five homes were affected but Laltoo’s home endured extensive damage.

Earlier in the year other homes were destroyed by heavy winds and rain-this is becoming a regular phenomenon.

Persons willing to assist Laltoo can make contact with her on cell number 672.3551.