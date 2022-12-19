Heavy winds destroy several homes in Berbice

Latest update December 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 19, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A family of five including three children along with approximately four other homes were damaged by heavy winds that swept through Region 5, No.9 Village, West Coast Berbice, over the weekend.
Angelika Laltoo, 27 of No.9 Village said her entire roof was blown away by the gusty winds sometime around 6:00hrs yesterday morning.
Laltoo while still in a confused state at the damage that was caused just days before the holidays disclosed that she and her three children were sleeping when she heard a loud noise.
“We were sleeping when I heard a hard noise, something like a thunder and I just run out the bedroom and grab my children and run out the house.”
She said that the zinc blew off first followed by the structure of the roof. Electrical wires that were connected to the home were also destroyed. Accompanying the heavy winds was the rain which soaked all her furniture and appliances. At this point she is unsure of the extent of the damage but said it is a big blow to her and her family.
“I done carpet back the house and spent some money to decorate for the Christmas.” Laltoo said.
Meanwhile Member of Parliament, Fizal Jafarally, told Kaieteur News that material was donated to Laltoo to have her roof fixed. He confirmed at least five homes were affected but Laltoo’s home endured extensive damage.
Earlier in the year other homes were destroyed by heavy winds and rain-this is becoming a regular phenomenon.
Persons willing to assist Laltoo can make contact with her on cell number 672.3551.
Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate
Dec 19, 2022Kaieteur News – The second night into to the competition at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue set up a ‘final night’ thriller last evening with the likes of AMBC middleweight champion...
Dec 19, 2022
Dec 19, 2022
Dec 18, 2022
Dec 18, 2022
Dec 18, 2022
Kaieteur News – The High Court has ruled against a foreign company, Schlumberger-Guyana Inc. to building a storage... more
Invariably when you visit a Government office you have to wait. The waiting is not all that bad if you look around and observe... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]