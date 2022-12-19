Guyanese Christmas of Yesteryear

Dear Editor,

Christmas and the related end of year season is the most celebrated of all festivals. Everywhere in the Guyanese diaspora and in Guyana, an aura of the seasonal celebration is in the air with decor, aroma, shopping, masquerades, etc. From one end of the country to the other, streets, shopping malls, markets, exterior and interior of homes are aptly decorated for the yuletide season. The same is observed in my travels in Trinidad and in New York.

The decorations and the jostling and bustling by shoppers on the streets in Guyana, rest of the Caribbean region and in the Guyanese diaspora in New York bring back fond memories of the celebration growing up in the 1960s and 1970s. It was a season of expectancy, fun, joy, safety, caring, compassion, looking out for others, and sharing. Much of those traditions have been wiped out. Schools were closed for the holiday over a three week period. And parents were busy with their kith and kin. People, children in particular, had a most lovely time in the Caribbean during the season in the old days (pre-1990s).

People would flock to the stores right after Diwali, shopping for decorations, furniture, and toys. Shops on the varied business avenues in the towns and larger cities in the Caribbean were well decorated with colorful electronic lights and related paraphernalia. Christmas music emanated from many of the stores and one can purchase virtually everything related to the festival. The homes and the yard got a makeover every year – whitewashed or re-painted. The decoration smell new as curtains were pulled out of storage or new ones bought. Artificial flowers were taken out of storage and used in decoration of the home. The few electric lights received from abroad were put on display and lit up if there was no blackout, which was an almost daily occurrence.

Regardless of religious background and age, virtually everyone partook in the Christmas spirit. The Christmas holiday festival transcends religions as trees are brightly lit next to fluttering Jhandis or next to Islamic green Crescent. Muslims and Hindus also partake in the festivities. Hindus and Muslims may not attend church mass but like others they too prepared that special holiday meal and beverages and joined in the holiday spirit. Christian churches mounted nativity scenes on their lawns. People flocked to church for midnight mass on Christmas Eve. Crime was low and people felt safe moving around in the evenings. The youths were excited about the season because they got new clothes to go to the cinemas or horse racing or for the ride to town on Christmas Eve or for a fete or just for the New Year. On Christmas or New Year’s Eve, people go out for snacks or shopping but people were contented with inexpensive garment or footwear and their general lifestyle. Children assisted with decorating the home and in preparing cakes and bread.

It was usually one of expectancy among kids. Children assisted in the preparation of drinks and the cake and bread. Those who assisted with cake and drink preparation get to lick the bowl or extra drinks.People went out for late outings not worried about being robbed. For the season, there was a lot of food and merry making with children running around playing with toys. No Christmas was without masquerade bands (musicians with mouth organ, a flute and drums) – men dressed in skirts and the public having a joyous time. Those were the good old times of celebrating the season in Guyana.

Yours truly,

Vishnu Bisram