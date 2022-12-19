Bandits use canter to steal $3M “Jet Ski”

Latest update December 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 19, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Three bandits dressed in ‘hoodies’ on Saturday morning used a white canter to steal a $3M JET Ski from a Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident.
Video footage captured a white canter pulling up at the victim’s residence around 00:20hrs.
The canter parked on a grass parapet a short distance away from the resident’s home and three men dressed in dark coloured three quarter- denim jeans exited the truck and picked the lock of the victim’s gate.
They then pushed out the Jet Ski out from the resident’s yard and loaded it into the canter’s tray and drove off.
Kaieteur News has been able to confirm that the theft was reported to the Providence Police Station and investigations are ongoing.
