The Pedestrian Crossing

By Richard Francois

Kaieteur News – Pedestrian crossings are strategically placed markings on the road that are designed to give people a safer place to cross the road. These crossing points are located at sites where there are high volumes of traffic and pedestrians.

There are several types of pedestrian crossings, but the one most commonly used in Guyana is the Zebra crossing. Today we will examine some of the rules of using the pedestrian crossing efficiently and safely.

The Zebra crossing

Zebra-crossings can easily be identified by their distinctive black and white stripes painted on the road (a bit like the markings of a zebra). In some countries, zebra-crossings have flashing orange belisha beacons, so named after Leslie Hore-Belisha, the former UK Minister for Transport who introduced them in 1934.

Zebra-crossings are controlled crossings where pedestrians have a legal priority over vehicles without the use of traffic signals. Traffic MUST come to a complete stop when pedestrians are crossing the zebra-crossing.

Using the pedestrian crossing correctly

Pedestrians wishing to cross at a zebra-crossing must stop at the kerb and wait for the traffic to stop in both directions. When the traffic has stopped, the pedestrian should cross whilst still watching for traffic. It is not unknown for cars to overtake those which have stopped to allow a person to cross. Pedestrians must be watchful.

In Guyana, some drivers seem to ignore pedestrian crossings altogether and are sometimes hostile towards other drivers who stop to allow pedestrians to cross. It is a most discourteous display of poor driving etiquette when drivers blow their horns on cars that stop to allow pedestrians to cross. If you are guilty of this, please make a special effort to stop this type of behaviour.

If the pedestrian crossing has an island in the centre of the road, it is advisable that the pedestrian should stop on the island and wait until the traffic on the opposite side of the road stops before continuing to cross. Crossing near the zebra, but not actually on it, is very dangerous as drivers are more likely to be focusing on the crossing itself and may not see a person crossing elsewhere.

Pedestrians please use the pedestrian crossing responsibly. Do not saunter across the road. Walk with urgency and purpose when using the pedestrian crossing.

Conventional driving rules that must be applied when approaching a pedestrian crossing

Drivers approaching a zebra-crossing should do so with caution at all times, as any pedestrian who steps onto the crossing has priority! ALL drivers must STOP and give way to a pedestrian who has moved onto the zebra-crossing and should only proceed once all pedestrians have left the crossing. Many pedestrians tend to wait at the kerb for cars to stop before moving onto the crossing.

Drivers must never overtake the moving or stopped vehicle closest to the zebra-crossing. Cars must never be stopped or parked on the zig-zag markings at a Zebra crossing, as this reduces the visibility and can put pedestrians at a greater risk. It is also illegal for vehicles to stop on the pedestrian crossing.

Pedestrians and drivers both have a responsibility to use the roads in a safe manner. Pedestrian crossings must be respected by drivers and used properly by pedestrians. Drivers, please develop a culture of stopping and allowing pedestrians wishing to cross the street using the pedestrian crossing to do so safely. Try to be more patient with other drivers allowing pedestrians to use the pedestrian crossing.