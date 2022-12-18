Region 9 stays perfect

– President’s Cup continues tonight at Track and Field Centre

Kaieteur News – Region 9 had another impressive performance in the One Guyana President’s Cup, with the men from the Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo chalking up their second win in as many matches played in the inaugural tournament.

Playing Region 8 on Friday evening, Region 9 disposed of their opposition from Potaro/Siparuni 3 – 0 in a clinical performance in front of a fair-sized crowd at the National Track and Field Centre.

Following an entertaining 5-4 win over Region 6 (East Berbice/Corentyne) on opening night, Region 9 returned to the West Demerara facility to dominate the 90-minute proceedings with Region 8.

The dowdy contest, where the ball was played mostly in the possession of Region 9, saw goals coming from Brandon Parks (33’), Von Harding (36’) and Quason Gillette (48’).

Region 9, for now at least, will sit on top of Group A with six points.

Meanwhile, the second match of the evening between Region 3 and Region 2 was abandoned due to a heavy downpour that caused the pitch to be water-log. The score was nil at the time.

That match will continue on Tuesday, from the 11th minute.

The Essequibo Islands/West Demerara team was playing their second match of the tournament, after defeating Region 1 by a 6-0 margin in their first match. However, Pomeroon/Supenaam was featured for the first time in the tournament.

The One Guyana President’s Cup will continue tonight at the National Track and Field Centre, where Region 2 and 10 will hunt their first win of the tournament from 18:00hs, while Region 4 is set to come up against Region 8.