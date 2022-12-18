Region 9 stays perfect

Latest update December 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 18, 2022 Sports
– President’s Cup continues tonight at Track and Field Centre
Kaieteur News – Region 9 had another impressive performance in the One Guyana President’s Cup, with the men from the Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo chalking up their second win in as many matches played in the inaugural tournament.
Playing Region 8 on Friday evening, Region 9 disposed of their opposition from Potaro/Siparuni 3 – 0 in a clinical performance in front of a fair-sized crowd at the National Track and Field Centre.
Following an entertaining 5-4 win over Region 6 (East Berbice/Corentyne) on opening night, Region 9 returned to the West Demerara facility to dominate the 90-minute proceedings with Region 8.
The dowdy contest, where the ball was played mostly in the possession of Region 9, saw goals coming from Brandon Parks (33’), Von Harding (36’) and Quason Gillette (48’).
Region 9, for now at least, will sit on top of Group A with six points.
Meanwhile, the second match of the evening between Region 3 and Region 2 was abandoned due to a heavy downpour that caused the pitch to be water-log. The score was nil at the time.
That match will continue on Tuesday, from the 11th minute.
The Essequibo Islands/West Demerara team was playing their second match of the tournament, after defeating Region 1 by a 6-0 margin in their first match. However, Pomeroon/Supenaam was featured for the first time in the tournament.
The One Guyana President’s Cup will continue tonight at the National Track and Field Centre, where Region 2 and 10 will hunt their first win of the tournament from 18:00hs, while Region 4 is set to come up against Region 8.
Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate
Dec 18, 2022Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships Kaieteur News – Fans were treated with a night of fine boxing on Friday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue. The Guyana Boxing Association...
Dec 18, 2022
Dec 18, 2022
Dec 18, 2022
Dec 18, 2022
Dec 17, 2022
Kaieteur News – A nation must be careful when ethnic/cultural/religious accusations against the president or the prime... more
Kaieteur News – Extra lessons did not emerge out of a crisis in delivery within the classrooms. Extra lessons did not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]