Latest update December 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Region 9 stays perfect

Dec 18, 2022 Sports

– President’s Cup continues tonight at Track and Field Centre

Kaieteur News – Region 9 had another impressive performance in the One Guyana President’s Cup, with the men from the Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo chalking up their second win in as many matches played in the inaugural tournament.

Playing Region 8 on Friday evening, Region 9 disposed of their opposition from Potaro/Siparuni 3 – 0 in a clinical performance in front of a fair-sized crowd at the National Track and Field Centre.

Following an entertaining 5-4 win over Region 6 (East Berbice/Corentyne) on opening night, Region 9 returned to the West Demerara facility to dominate the 90-minute proceedings with Region 8.

The dowdy contest, where the ball was played mostly in the possession of Region 9, saw goals coming from Brandon Parks (33’), Von Harding (36’) and Quason Gillette (48’).

Region 9, for now at least, will sit on top of Group A with six points.

Meanwhile, the second match of the evening between Region 3 and Region 2 was abandoned due to a heavy downpour that caused the pitch to be water-log. The score was nil at the time.

That match will continue on Tuesday, from the 11th minute.

The Essequibo Islands/West Demerara team was playing their second match of the tournament, after defeating Region 1 by a 6-0 margin in their first match. However, Pomeroon/Supenaam was featured for the first time in the tournament.

The One Guyana President’s Cup will continue tonight at the National Track and Field Centre, where Region 2 and 10 will hunt their first win of the tournament from 18:00hs, while Region 4 is set to come up against Region 8.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Surinamese, Allicock, Jones’ brothers among the winners on opening night

Surinamese, Allicock, Jones’ brothers among the winners on opening...

Dec 18, 2022

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships Kaieteur News – Fans were treated with a night of fine boxing on Friday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue. The Guyana Boxing Association...
Read More
Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club returns with a grand Boxing Day Horse Racing Meet

Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club returns with a...

Dec 18, 2022

Invaders, CCC 2 record victories in ESCL’s over-40 competition

Invaders, CCC 2 record victories in ESCL’s...

Dec 18, 2022

KFC Goodwill Tournament forcibly rescheduled to today

KFC Goodwill Tournament forcibly rescheduled to...

Dec 18, 2022

Region 9 stays perfect

Region 9 stays perfect

Dec 18, 2022

President Ali pushes Government support to Ezekiel Newton

President Ali pushes Government support to...

Dec 17, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]