Motorbike bandits terrorize Mon Repos residents

Latest update December 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 18, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – There has been an increase in armed motorbike bandits in the community of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) over the last two weeks and residents are calling on the authorities to beef up police patrols there.
Kaieteur News understands that at least four persons were recently attacked by armed bandits who threaten, and steal their possessions.
The motorbike bandits are usually seen on Trip and Honda XR motorcycles riding through the community late at night and in the wee hours of the morning as residents are leaving for or returning from work.
One victim who requested anonymity said that the bandits have a habit of riding alongside residents and “ruff them up at knife point.” The Mon Repos resident said that the bands steal money, bags, cell phones, and jewellery before making good their escape.
Security cameras have been able to capture the motorbike bandits roaming the community’s streets and have since published images grabbed from the videos on social media with the hope that the police can identify the persons.
Another resident reminded Kaieteur News of an incident that occurred in June where motorbike bandits armed with cutlasses and knives stole goods and money from vendors at the Mon Repos Market. An investigation was launched and the victims compensated.
No arrests were made in that case.
Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate
Dec 18, 2022Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships Kaieteur News – Fans were treated with a night of fine boxing on Friday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue. The Guyana Boxing Association...
Dec 18, 2022
Dec 18, 2022
Dec 18, 2022
Dec 18, 2022
Dec 17, 2022
Kaieteur News – A nation must be careful when ethnic/cultural/religious accusations against the president or the prime... more
Kaieteur News – Extra lessons did not emerge out of a crisis in delivery within the classrooms. Extra lessons did not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]