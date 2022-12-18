Latest update December 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Motorbike bandits terrorize Mon Repos residents

Dec 18, 2022

Kaieteur News – There has been an increase in armed motorbike bandits in the community of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) over the last two weeks and residents are calling on the authorities to beef up police patrols there.

Kaieteur News understands that at least four persons were recently attacked by armed bandits who threaten, and steal their possessions.

The motorbike bandits are usually seen on Trip and Honda XR motorcycles riding through the community late at night and in the wee hours of the morning as residents are leaving for or returning from work.

One victim who requested anonymity said that the bandits have a habit of riding alongside residents and “ruff them up at knife point.” The Mon Repos resident said that the bands steal money, bags, cell phones, and jewellery before making good their escape.

Security cameras have been able to capture the motorbike bandits roaming the community’s streets and have since published images grabbed from the videos on social media with the hope that the police can identify the persons.

Another resident reminded Kaieteur News of an incident that occurred in June where motorbike bandits armed with cutlasses and knives stole goods and money from vendors at the Mon Repos Market. An investigation was launched and the victims compensated.

No arrests were made in that case.

 

 

 

 

 

