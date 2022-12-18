Motorbike bandits pounce on driver seated in car

Kaieteur News- Two motorbike bandits armed with a handgun on Tuesday pounced on a driver who had just exited a snackette on Russell Street, Charlestown. The man was seated in his car in front of the snackette when he was attacked by the bandits.

Police are yet to make an official statement on the brazen robbery that took place around 10:48hrs but the bandits were caught on nearby security cameras perpetrating the heinous act.

The victim was identified as an elderly man who was seen fighting back in the footage. A review of the surveillance footage shows that the bandits double-banked him and managed to successfully relieve him of his cellular phone and gold jewellery.

It is suspected that bandits might have been observing the elderly man and were waiting for him to leave the snackette to launch their attack.

The bandits pulled up alongside the victim’s car on a black Honda XR motorcycle riding from the southern end of Russell Street just as the elderly man entered the driver’s side of his car.

The pillion rider, dressed in a black and white checkered flap hat, a dark-blue jersey and a three-quarter black denim jeans, pulled out the gun from his waist and hopped off the motorbike.

The rider dressed in a red helmet, a red long sleeved football jersey and a three-quarter black denim jeans rode in the northern direction as the pillion rider pointed the gun at the victim. The pillion rider then pushed his head through the front driver’s side window and grabbed the man’s phone and jewellery.

Shortly thereafter, the rider became visible in the video frame. He was parked a short distance away.

As the pillion rider was about the escape, the elderly pushed him away by forcefully opening his car door and started to wrestle with him. It was at this point that rider left the parked motorcycle and rushed to assist his accomplice in successfully completing the robbery. The duo escaped hopped on to the motorbike and made good their escape in the southern direction from whence they had arrived.

The matter was reported to the police and investigators are on the lookout for the criminals.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) announced that there was a 30 percent decrease in serious crime in Georgetown, at its awards ceremony held recently. However, this month there has been an apparent increase in petty theft, burglary and robbery with violence taking place across the city.

Last week, Shirley Field Ridley Square residents were left shocked after an armed motorbike bandit jumped a fence and robbed a female pensioner on her verandah.

Investigators are still pursuing the suspect.