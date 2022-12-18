Men escape from CANU, leaving $7M in ganja, shot gun behind

Latest update December 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 18, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) are on the hunt for two suspected ganja smugglers who fled during an intelligence operation in Skelton Estate Backdams, Region Six.
According to CANU, the men were seen fleeing from a speedboat in a canal close to some cane fields and left a 12 gauge shotgun with 12 live matching cartridges and five carefully wrapped parcels containing $7M worth of ganja. The men had reportedly disappeared into the cane fields, CANU said.
CANU stated, “Officers made checks around the area in attempts to identify and apprehend the individuals involved but came up empty-handed.” The suspected narcotics and shotgun were taken to CANU’s Skeldon Office, Corentyne Berbice.
The narcotics tested positive for ganja its total weight amounted to 57.2 kg. Investigations are ongoing.
Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate
Dec 18, 2022Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships Kaieteur News – Fans were treated with a night of fine boxing on Friday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue. The Guyana Boxing Association...
Dec 18, 2022
Dec 18, 2022
Dec 18, 2022
Dec 18, 2022
Dec 17, 2022
Kaieteur News – A nation must be careful when ethnic/cultural/religious accusations against the president or the prime... more
Kaieteur News – Extra lessons did not emerge out of a crisis in delivery within the classrooms. Extra lessons did not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]