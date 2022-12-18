Men escape from CANU, leaving $7M in ganja, shot gun behind

Kaieteur News – Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) are on the hunt for two suspected ganja smugglers who fled during an intelligence operation in Skelton Estate Backdams, Region Six.

According to CANU, the men were seen fleeing from a speedboat in a canal close to some cane fields and left a 12 gauge shotgun with 12 live matching cartridges and five carefully wrapped parcels containing $7M worth of ganja. The men had reportedly disappeared into the cane fields, CANU said.

CANU stated, “Officers made checks around the area in attempts to identify and apprehend the individuals involved but came up empty-handed.” The suspected narcotics and shotgun were taken to CANU’s Skeldon Office, Corentyne Berbice.

The narcotics tested positive for ganja its total weight amounted to 57.2 kg. Investigations are ongoing.