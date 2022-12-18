KFC Goodwill Tournament forcibly rescheduled to today

Latest update December 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 18, 2022 Sports
– Moves to MoE Ground
Kaieteur News – The third edition of the KFC Goodwill Tournament, which got underway on Thursday at the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) National Training Centre in Providence, faced a forceful rescheduling of Day two, compliments of inclement weather.
Torrential rain led the organising team, Petra, to postpone yesterday’s matches to today, Sunday, December 18. They said in a release approximately 10:00hrs on Saturday, “Due to inclement weather and excessive flooding, games are cancelled until further notice.”
Later in the day, another release followed which stated, “Please be informed that today’s match schedule will be played tomorrow, 18th December, 2022, rain or shine at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue.”
Today’s double header will feature St. Benedict’s College (SBC) and Golden Grove clashing in the first match from 17:00hrs, while Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) and SVB Academy are billed to contend the other showdown from 19:00 hrs.
After one day, DFSS controls Group A with three points while SBC and Golden Grove share the task of getting on the board. In Group B, joint leaders, CWSS and Annai, both have one point each while SBC are yet to commence their campaign.
Meanwhile, on the original schedule, Monday, December 19, was billed as the day to contest the final two Group matches between SBC and Desrey Fox Secondary School (DFSS) in the opener and Annai versus SVB Academy in the other match. The organising team will reconfirm the schedule today.
This tournament is sponsored by KFC, Tiger Offshore Rentals, MVP Sport, Trophy Stall, Guyana Beverages Inc. and Demerara Life with support from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.
