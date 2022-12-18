Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club returns with a grand Boxing Day Horse Racing Meet

Kaieteur News – Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) returns with its grand Boxing Day Memorial meet on the 26th December, 2022. Over 5 million in cash and prizes will be on offer as the KMTC returns with, what is said to be ‘one of the biggest’ horse racing event in Guyana. This Boxing Day showdown will be at Kennard Memorial Turf Club ground on Monday 26th December in memory of the late Justice Cecil Kennard.

Justice Kennard was a great Sports enthusiast, well known for his involvement in sports, particularly horse racing. Through his involvement and contribution to the sport, he was later honoured as the President of the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC). He also served many terms at the Guyana Horseracing Authority (GHA). Surely he has left an indelible imprint that will have a long-lasting impact on sports in Guyana.

For this year’s list of the event, KMTC horseracing meet comprises of 7 categories, with all races being govern under the rules of Guyana Horse Racing Authority. Starting with the A and Lower:- 8 Furlongs event with a whopping $1.5 million 1st prize, while 2nd place will take away $750,000 and 3rd place gets $375,000.

While in E non Earner and F Lower category:-7 Furlongs, 1st place will take $500,000, while 2nd place takes home $250,000 and 3rd place pockets $125,000.

In the J and Lower and 2 year old Guyana Bred Open, as well as the K and Lower and 2 year Bred Open will run:- 6 Furlongs, with 1st place taking $300,000, 2nd place will take home $150,000, while 3rd place receives $75,000.

Also in, the 2 Year old Guyana Bred Maiden category:- 6 Furlongs, 1st place winning $300,000, while 2nd place takes $150000 and 3rd place wins $75,000.

Lastly, the final 2 categories which will be the L Open and the L and K non Earner for 2022 will be a ‘6 Furlongs’ event with 1st prize purse stands at $200,000, while 2nd place takes $100,000 and 3rd place walk away with $50,000.

Cecil Kennard, who was well known in the horse racing fraternity as a ‘Racing Patriot’ lived a much rewarding life. The Retired Justice Cecil Kennard died on the 12th March 2022 at his New Heaven home, Bel Air, he was 86 years old at the time of his death.

Aside from horse racing, Justice Kennard had an illustrious career in Law. His legal career spanned several decades, which first begun in 1962, after he graduated from the prestigious Lincoln’s Inn in London, he was also called to the local bar that same year. In 1965, he was appointed Crown Counsel in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and after Guyana gained independence in 1966, he continued in that office as State Counsel.

Justice Kennard also served as Legal Advisor to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) from 1971-1973, during this period he acted as a rent assessment magistrate on a part time basis.

Justice Kennard also spent a number of years in Antigua while working on high-profiled cases there. He later returned in 1977 and was appointed High Court Judge. In 1985, he was appointed as Justice of Appeal. Followed ten years later, in 1995 he was then appointed Chief Justice. In 1996, he was also awarded the Cacique Crown of Honour (CCH) for distinguished service in the area of law. But of course, his most pride possession was said to be his appointment as Chancellor of the Judiciary in 1999.

Justice Kennard served this country with distinction and humility since 1962. He was a great husband, father and friend to many, a true stalwart, true son of the soil.

All entry closes on Tuesday 20th December, entry fees for each race class listed as follows; $195,000 to enter A and Lower class, E non Earner and F and Lower class fee is $65,000, the J and Lower and 2 year old West Indian Bred Open and the K and Lower and 2 year old Guyana Bred Open as well as the 2 year old Guyana Bred Maiden entry fee is $40,000. While the L Open and the L and K non Earner for 2022 entry fee will be $26,000.