Invaders, CCC 2 record victories in ESCL’s over-40 competition

Kaieteur News – Invaders Masters and Caribbean Cricket Club (CCC) 2 recorded contrasting victories last Sunday in the continuation of the 2022 Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) Over-40, 20-over competition at Zorg Beach, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Invaders defeated Hibernia Strikers by a comfortable 20-run margin, while CCC 2 got the better of Devonshire Castle Sports Club by a thrilling five-run margin.

Invaders piled up a sufficient 211-3 from the reduced 15-overs while, Hibernia replied with 190-4 at the expiration of the 15-overs. The reduction of the overs was due to rain.

Veteran batsman Ramesh Narine led the way for Invaders with 63 which counted four sixes and six fours. Fazeer Khan supported the left-handed Narine with 57.

When Hibernia batted, there were fighting knocks of 68 and 66 from Dhanraj Singh and Gobin Chandrika respectively.

And CCC 2 rattled up a competitive 154-9 from the allotment of 20-overs while Devonshire Castle reached 149 all out off the 20-overs.

Richard Patterson cracked a blistering 54 for CCC 2 which included three effortless sixes and four fours. Former Essequibo Inter-county player Prashad Mahadeo chipped in with a handy 25 as Dexter Reid grabbed 3-16 from his maximum four overs and Salindra Mahadeo also with three wickets but he conceded 29 runs from four overs as well.

Experienced batsman Anthony Persaud offered a fight with 38 for Devonshire Castle. Patrick Rooplall took 3-26 from four overs to lead the bowling for CCC 2. Jamuna Persaud also claimed three wickets which cost him 38 runs off his four overs.

In the other fixture, Queenstown Tigers got a walkover from Ravens Sports Club. Sunrisers had drawn the bye.

Meanwhile, the competition is set to restart in early January as they players will take a break for the Christmas Holiday season.

Notably, this year’s edition is being played in memory of Dave Tajeshwar who was a very ardent supporter of softball cricket. His brother Vo Tajeshwar continues to be one of the main sponsors.