Latest update December 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

De West Indies problem solve!

Dec 18, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – West Indies cricket may have finally found the mystery spinner that it was looking for. For a lang time, de West Indies team nah had a bowler that could bamboozle them odder team  batsmen with guile, flight and turn. But now de West Indies team problem solve. Dem find what dem bin looking for.

Dem find de Money Making Machine (MMM). De MMM could bowl a googly, a chinaman and a doosra all with de same delivery. Dem gan spin out dem foreign team with dem bowling.

De MMM did set up de hotel fuh benefit dem selves. Dem had preferred investors who would get preference in case de hotel collapse. And if de hotel company lose money and has to be sold, de preferred investors gan get mek dem money fuss and who knows could even have bought de hotel fuh cheap.

But de Waterfall paper boss man did buss up de bag of de MMM. And when de Coal-a-shun come in dem outsmart de MMM. Dem tell dem how de government tekking over de loan of de preferred investors and so de hotel become fully government owned.  And de preferred investors get a spoke in dem wheel.

But de MMM nah teking leff. Dem now wan sell de hotel. Wah mekking money and wah always full dese days. And who yuh think gan get fuh buy de hotel? Yuh smart yuh know! But yuh nah smarter dan de MMM. Dem would mek dem three card artists look like amateurs.

So keep yuh eye pon de hotel and see who buying it.

Talk half. Leff half.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Surinamese, Allicock, Jones’ brothers among the winners on opening night

Surinamese, Allicock, Jones’ brothers among the winners on opening...

Dec 18, 2022

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships Kaieteur News – Fans were treated with a night of fine boxing on Friday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue. The Guyana Boxing Association...
Read More
Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club returns with a grand Boxing Day Horse Racing Meet

Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club returns with a...

Dec 18, 2022

Invaders, CCC 2 record victories in ESCL’s over-40 competition

Invaders, CCC 2 record victories in ESCL’s...

Dec 18, 2022

KFC Goodwill Tournament forcibly rescheduled to today

KFC Goodwill Tournament forcibly rescheduled to...

Dec 18, 2022

Region 9 stays perfect

Region 9 stays perfect

Dec 18, 2022

President Ali pushes Government support to Ezekiel Newton

President Ali pushes Government support to...

Dec 17, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]