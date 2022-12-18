De West Indies problem solve!

Latest update December 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 18, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News – West Indies cricket may have finally found the mystery spinner that it was looking for. For a lang time, de West Indies team nah had a bowler that could bamboozle them odder team batsmen with guile, flight and turn. But now de West Indies team problem solve. Dem find what dem bin looking for.
Dem find de Money Making Machine (MMM). De MMM could bowl a googly, a chinaman and a doosra all with de same delivery. Dem gan spin out dem foreign team with dem bowling.
De MMM did set up de hotel fuh benefit dem selves. Dem had preferred investors who would get preference in case de hotel collapse. And if de hotel company lose money and has to be sold, de preferred investors gan get mek dem money fuss and who knows could even have bought de hotel fuh cheap.
But de Waterfall paper boss man did buss up de bag of de MMM. And when de Coal-a-shun come in dem outsmart de MMM. Dem tell dem how de government tekking over de loan of de preferred investors and so de hotel become fully government owned. And de preferred investors get a spoke in dem wheel.
But de MMM nah teking leff. Dem now wan sell de hotel. Wah mekking money and wah always full dese days. And who yuh think gan get fuh buy de hotel? Yuh smart yuh know! But yuh nah smarter dan de MMM. Dem would mek dem three card artists look like amateurs.
So keep yuh eye pon de hotel and see who buying it.
Talk half. Leff half.
Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate
