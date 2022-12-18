‘Clothesline Laundry Services’

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – If you are ever looking for a self service Laundromat or need to get your laundry returned the same day, then Clothesline Laundry Services has got you covered.

Clothesline Laundry Services was launched on November 8 this year and is said to be the first of its kind that offers self service Laundromat here in Guyana. The business is owned by Cowen Gittens.

Gittens in a recent interview with this magazine related that his business came about based on the inefficiency of other Laundromats around the country.

He recalled that earlier in the year, it was raining non-stop, and he did not get a chance to do his laundry. So, he and his wife decided to check to see if there were any Laundromats open at the time.

“This was around 3pm on a Sunday. We found that just one was open. So we drove to the location. When we got there, we were told that we would have to wait 7-10 days before we can get our laundry back. We needed clothes for work the next day, so we inquired about an express service, and were told that it will take three days,” he recalled.

He added that it was while on their way home, he and his wife decided that they will open their own laundry service, that will be established and run on efficiency, so persons would not have to face the same troubles that they had encountered that day.

“And so here we are the first self-service Laundromat in Guyana and we are the only Laundromat that has a same day return time for laundry,” Gittens noted.

Having only launched last month, Gittens said the business has been blooming. The support he mentioned has been overwhelming. “Our weekends are always packed. And now that it’s the Christmas season, bags upon bags of laundry are coming in,” he described. Gittens said this is so because people really do appreciate the kind of service they offer.

Moreover, why they have been getting tremendous support is because most of his networking tools for the business comes from social media, especially TikTok. He added that most of their customers walk in and inform them that they found out about the business on that platform.

Besides the overwhelming support, Gittens made mention of the challenges he encountered. He told this magazine that the primary challenge they faced was capital. “We had the vision, we had the plans, we had the direction, but we didn’t have the money,” he said. But having secured a loan through the Small Business Bureau helped them overcome that challenge.

When asked about the state of the competitive environment, in his line of business, Gittens indicated that considering the unique nature of their business, they are in their own class. “And I know for a fact that over time, many other persons, or companies may want to adopt our model. But we don’t mind the competition. Competition is good for consumers. And our policy of giving customers peace of mind with their laundry will always keep us ahead of the game,” he explained.

Having their dreams realized, Gittens related that in about five to 10 years, they are going to open other locations across Guyana. “Our long-term goal is to start a laundry franchise in Guyana. We want people to have peace of mind with their laundry,” he shared.

His business has been receiving tremendous support so far and for this, the young man has expressed his gratitude to all the persons that have utilised their service.

Our featured entrepreneur is of the belief that young entrepreneurs are pivotal in our society today and that they will drive our country forward. “Our country needs people with vision and ambition. Young people who can take what they know, what they’re good at, and use it to their benefit, will benefit the country,” he said.

He added that they will inevitably give back to their communities and also be role models to younger persons who may have similar passion, and who may want guidance.

When asked what more he thinks can be done to boost small businesses locally, he mentioned for there to be more local support.

“Small businesses need support from the local community. If there is a small business in your community, trying out their product or service can help them grow,” Gittens stated.

Persons desirous of utilising Gittens’ laundromat services, can visit them at 667 Mandela Avenue, Georgetown (opposite Plaza bridge) or contact them on telephone numbers (592) 503-2982/ 610-4085. They are on Instagram, Facebook and Tik Tok @Clotheslingy.