Bystander killed, several injured after bus ploughed into store at Zeeburg, WCD

Kaieteur News – A 37-year-old woman was on Saturday afternoon hit and killed by a Route 32 minibus that ploughed into the Guy America Store she was in at Zeeburg, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The dead woman has been identified Gaitree Sewsankar.

According to reports, the accident occurred at 14:30h and Sewsankar and other customers were standing to front of store when the minibus swerved from a car, crashed into a truck and then veered off the WCD Public Road and crashed into the variety store.

Subsequently, another minibus swerved from the truck and crashed into the rear of the first minibus.

Kaieteur News understands that Sewsankar was run over by the bus under which she was trapped. She reportedly died on the spot. Eyewitnesses rushed to assist the injured. Cell phone videos recorded public-spirited citizens removing the injured from the accident scene. They were all rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Sewsankar was pronounced dead at the West Demerara Regional Hospital and her body was subsequently taken to the Ezekiel Funeral home.

Kaieteur News understands that the truck driver is in police custody assisting with investigations.