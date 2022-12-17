Visiting teams in action against CWSS, Golden Grove today

Latest update December 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 17, 2022 Sports
2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament…
Kaieteur News -The second day of the 2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament unfolds today, December 17, at the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) National Training Centre in Providence, with what is expected to be an intriguing double header.
Competing in the curtain raiser of the Petra organised event, Golden Grove Secondary will tackle the Trinidadian Team, St. Benedict’s College (SBC), from 14:00 hrs while Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) and SVB Academy out of Suriname, collide in the feature from 16:00 hrs.
Golden Grove will have an opportunity to redeem themselves following the 6 – 0 defeat they suffered at the hands of Desrey Fox Secondary School (DFSS) on Thursday at the same venue. DFSS controls Group A with three points from that victory while SBC and Golden Grove share the task of getting on the board.
The match that follows is a Group B encounter that sees joint leader, CWSS – currently on one point, and SBC, who now being their campaign.
GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers League Champion, CWSS, were minutes away from acquiring the tournament’s opening victory on Thursday, but proof of why Annai Secondary are defending champions of the Goodwill Tournament was brought to the fore, as they equalised very near regulation time to share the points.
The local teams enter today’s card with a bit of pressure on their shoulders since they will both be playing their final Group match today. CWSS have a few doors open since the squad acquired a point, but Golden Grove’s loss has left them in a must-win situation.
On Monday, December 19, the tournament will contest the final two Group matches at Providence as SBC and DFSS go head-to-head while Annai and SVB Academy thrash it out.
This tournament is sponsored by KFC, Tiger Offshore Rentals, MVP Sport, Trophy Stall, Guyana Beverages Inc. and Demerara Life with support from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.
