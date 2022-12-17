The Perreiras have served Guyana’s Presidents well

Latest update December 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 17, 2022 Letters
DEAR EDITOR,
CRG wishes for a speedy recovery for Presidential Guard Constable Perreira. May God keep him safe and may the nation honour his bravery. The Perreiras have served in protection of our nation’s Presidents going back to the time of His Excellency President Burnham when Peter Perreira served. Thanks to this long legacy of service, His Excellency President Ali is safe today. CRG stands in solidarity with His Excellency and we hope that the root cause of this incident is quickly determined so that His Excellency and his family may be out of harm’s way.
With concern,
Mr. Changlee
Chairman
The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana
