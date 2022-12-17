Latest update December 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

Sport Ministry on board GABBFF’s Mr Guyana

Dec 17, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation met with the Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, and the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Kashif Muhammad, yesterday at the Ministry’s Quamina Street office.

The meeting was organized to formally welcome the Ministry on board for the Seniors Bodybuilding and Fitness Competition (Mr. Guyana) 2022 set for the National Cultural Centre on Sunday.

In addition to the formalities of welcoming the Ministry on board, the bodybuilding federation and its athletes also had fruitful engagements with the Minister and Chairman of the NSC.

Among the talking points were the issue of sponsorship and plans for CAC 2024.

The Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation thanked Minister Ramson for his unwavering support for sports and for the sport of Bodybuilding and Fitness specifically.

representatives of the GABBFF along with Minister Ramson and NSC Chairman Kashif Muhammed.

 

 

 

 

