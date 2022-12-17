Sport Ministry on board GABBFF’s Mr Guyana

Latest update December 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 17, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation met with the Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, and the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Kashif Muhammad, yesterday at the Ministry’s Quamina Street office.
The meeting was organized to formally welcome the Ministry on board for the Seniors Bodybuilding and Fitness Competition (Mr. Guyana) 2022 set for the National Cultural Centre on Sunday.
In addition to the formalities of welcoming the Ministry on board, the bodybuilding federation and its athletes also had fruitful engagements with the Minister and Chairman of the NSC.
Among the talking points were the issue of sponsorship and plans for CAC 2024.
The Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation thanked Minister Ramson for his unwavering support for sports and for the sport of Bodybuilding and Fitness specifically.
Guyana’s oil belongs to Jagdeo | A Message from Glenn Lall
Dec 17, 2022By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Ezekiel Newton is one of Guyana’s budding sprinters, and though racking up an impressive resume on the track, yesterday, the 17-year-old scored the...
Dec 17, 2022
Dec 17, 2022
Dec 16, 2022
Dec 16, 2022
Dec 16, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have written it on this page several times that people with obscure minds write irrational things... more
Kaieteur News – The Opposition has opted for a narrative about discrimination and marginalization and the establishment... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]