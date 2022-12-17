Puran Brothers secure $252M contract to construct sanitary landfill facility in Region Two

Kaieteur News – Puran Brothers Disposal Inc. on Friday signed a $252M contract with the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development for the construction of a sanitary landfill at Zorg-En-Vlygt, Essequibo Coast.

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Prema Roopnarine, and Managing Director of Puran Brothers Disposal Inc, Lakenauth Puran signed the contract in the presence of Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall.

Construction will begin within two weeks and will be completed within five months, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.

Minister Dharamlall said this is part of the Government’s effort to enhance the management of waste countrywide.

“This has been one of the sore issues for a long time, garbage collection and disposal and so, this is another of the many investments that we’re making in this sector in Region Two,” the Minister said while noting that there were smaller facilities (dumpsites) but “with the signing of the contract, hopefully in the next few months we’d be able to get a facility where we can properly dispose of garbage and overall solid waste in Region Two.”



Meanwhile, the Minister urged the contracting company to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe.

“Over the next five months, we are going to see elevated services provided for solid waste management in Region Two,” Dharamlall said.

According to DPI, the $252M facility will complement the many infrastructural works ongoing in the Region.

“We have started projects in some of the larger NDC areas to also build many sanitary areas and landfill facilities and it is the intention of the Government to intensify the construction of sanitary landfills so that we’re better able to manage refuse across our country,” Minister Dharamlall said while disclosing that a similar project will be done in Region Six.

Guyanese are urged to engage in the 3Rs concept – recycle, reuse and reduce – to contribute to the government’s efforts to keep communities and the country clean.