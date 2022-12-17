Latest update December 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Puran Brothers secure $252M contract to construct sanitary landfill facility in Region Two

Dec 17, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Puran Brothers Disposal Inc. on Friday signed a $252M contract with the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development for the construction of a sanitary landfill at Zorg-En-Vlygt, Essequibo Coast.

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Prema Roopnarine, and Managing Director of Puran Brothers Disposal Inc, Lakenauth Puran signed the contract in the presence of Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall.

Construction will begin within two weeks and will be completed within five months, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.

Minister Dharamlall said this is part of the Government’s effort to enhance the management of waste countrywide.

“This has been one of the sore issues for a long time, garbage collection and disposal and so, this is another of the many investments that we’re making in this sector in Region Two,” the Minister said while noting that there were smaller facilities (dumpsites) but “with the signing of the contract, hopefully in the next few months we’d be able to get a facility where we can properly dispose of garbage and overall solid waste in Region Two.”


Meanwhile, the Minister urged the contracting company to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe.  

 “Over the next five months, we are going to see elevated services provided for solid waste management in Region Two,” Dharamlall said.

According to DPI, the $252M facility will complement the many infrastructural works ongoing in the Region.

“We have started projects in some of the larger NDC areas to also build many sanitary areas and landfill facilities and it is the intention of the Government to intensify the construction of sanitary landfills so that we’re better able to manage refuse across our country,” Minister Dharamlall said while disclosing that a similar project will be done in Region Six.

Guyanese are urged to engage in the 3Rs concept – recycle, reuse and reduce – to contribute to the government’s efforts to keep communities and the country clean.

Permanent Secretary, Prema Roopnarine (left), Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall (Centre), and Lakenauth Puran, Managing Director of Puran Brothers Disposal Inc. (DPI)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Guyana’s oil belongs to Jagdeo | A Message from Glenn Lall

 

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

President Ali pushes Government support to Ezekiel Newton

President Ali pushes Government support to Ezekiel Newton

Dec 17, 2022

  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Ezekiel Newton is one of Guyana’s budding sprinters, and though racking up an impressive resume on the track, yesterday, the 17-year-old scored the...
Read More
Sport Ministry on board GABBFF’s Mr Guyana

Sport Ministry on board GABBFF’s Mr Guyana

Dec 17, 2022

Visiting teams in action against CWSS, Golden Grove today

Visiting teams in action against CWSS, Golden...

Dec 17, 2022

Desrey Fox SS trample Golden Grove, Annai hold CWSS to a draw

Desrey Fox SS trample Golden Grove, Annai hold...

Dec 16, 2022

GBA Terrance Ali National Open Boxing championship starts today

GBA Terrance Ali National Open Boxing...

Dec 16, 2022

GHB Juniors and Seniors map progress after Test series 

GHB Juniors and Seniors map progress after Test...

Dec 16, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]