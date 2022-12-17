President Ali pushes Government support to Ezekiel Newton

Latest update December 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

President Irfaan Ali and National sprinter, Ezekiel Newton (Rawle Toney photo)

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Ezekiel Newton is one of Guyana’s budding sprinters, and though racking up an impressive resume on the track, yesterday, the 17-year-old scored the support of the Government of Guyana towards the advancement of his career.

The 100m and 200m athlete, competing in São Paulo, Brazil, at the South American U-18 Championships, won silver in the boys’ 200m, clocking a personal-best time of 21.45s.

Newton, who hails from the East Coast Demerara village of Bareroot, also won the sprint double at the just-concluded Inter Guiana Games (IGG) and won the 100m title at National School’s Championship, where he also set a new U18 100m record.

President Ali said it’s important for Government to remove all the hurdles standing in the way of athletes, and to allow them to focus on achieving their goals.

The Head-of-State promised Newton that his Administration is fully behind his endeavour and ready to cater to his needs as a student-athlete.

Meanwhile, President Ali said he’s hoping to work with track and field stakeholders, to organise an event, where the Government will “bring some International spotters to see them perform. Because once we can get them to be seen, then we have them sponsored in international programmes, high intensity training programme, so that we can accelerate their progression.”

Ezekiel Newton blazing down the track to win the Boys U20 100m final at the National Schools Championships.

 

 

 

 

 

