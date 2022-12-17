Latest update December 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

Guyana Association of Real Estate Professional aims to lift real estate standards

Dec 17, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Association of Real Estate Professionals (GAREP) on Wednesday held their first annual Christmas Social and General Meeting at the Hibiscus Lounge where members of its Executive Committee, IMC, spoke of plans to develop ethics in the local real estate industry in 2023.

Members of GAREP posing for a photo after their General Meeting

“Some of the 2023 priorities for GAREP is an election in February [of the IMC] and a focus on education, certification, and development of ethics in the (Real Estate) industry,” the Association said in a statement.

Scene from General Meeting at the Hibiscus Lounge

The Tourism Hospitality Association Guyana (THAG) and the New Guyana School pledged cooperation and support to GAREP in this regard.

GAREP was founded in June 2022 and its main objective is to bring Guyana on par with international standards in the real estate industry.

Membership of the association is open to all persons interested in the real estate business and willing to contribute towards the development of the industry.

