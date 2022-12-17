Latest update December 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. to spend $144M from IDB loan to build Justice Centre at Vergenoegen

Dec 17, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A $144M Hope and Justice Centre at Vergenoegen, Region Three will soon be constructed by the Government of Guyana.

The Justice Centre will be funded through a loan received from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) under the Support Criminal Justice System programme. The project is estimated to cost US$723,000 (G$144M).

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) at the recent opening of tenders disclosed that four firms submitted bids for the project which is slated to be completed in nine months.

The firms are Panko Steel Fabrication & Construction ($224,583,086), Jagdish Persaud Construction ($155,765,441), S &K Construction, Consultancy Service & General Supply Inc. (bid $154,081,198) and PD Contracting ($144,778,735).

The Government had received a US$8M loan from the IDB to address overcrowding in prisons as part of the Support Criminal Justice System programme. The Hope and Justice Centre programme aims to overcome prison overcrowding by reducing pre-trial detentions and increasing the use of alternative sentencing, among other measures.

Further, the Hope and Justice Centre is expected to provide a wide range of services including but not limited to legal and medical aid, counselling, and law enforcement. The Centre falls under the purview of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News reported last month that the Ministry is also looking to build another Centre at Lusignan on the East Coast of Demerara. That project which had attracted seven construction companies is estimated to cost US$391,479. The Centre is also being funded by the IDB.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Guyana’s oil belongs to Jagdeo | A Message from Glenn Lall

 

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

President Ali pushes Government support to Ezekiel Newton

President Ali pushes Government support to Ezekiel Newton

Dec 17, 2022

  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Ezekiel Newton is one of Guyana’s budding sprinters, and though racking up an impressive resume on the track, yesterday, the 17-year-old scored the...
Read More
Sport Ministry on board GABBFF’s Mr Guyana

Sport Ministry on board GABBFF’s Mr Guyana

Dec 17, 2022

Visiting teams in action against CWSS, Golden Grove today

Visiting teams in action against CWSS, Golden...

Dec 17, 2022

Desrey Fox SS trample Golden Grove, Annai hold CWSS to a draw

Desrey Fox SS trample Golden Grove, Annai hold...

Dec 16, 2022

GBA Terrance Ali National Open Boxing championship starts today

GBA Terrance Ali National Open Boxing...

Dec 16, 2022

GHB Juniors and Seniors map progress after Test series 

GHB Juniors and Seniors map progress after Test...

Dec 16, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]