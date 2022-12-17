Govt. to spend $144M from IDB loan to build Justice Centre at Vergenoegen

Kaieteur News – A $144M Hope and Justice Centre at Vergenoegen, Region Three will soon be constructed by the Government of Guyana.

The Justice Centre will be funded through a loan received from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) under the Support Criminal Justice System programme. The project is estimated to cost US$723,000 (G$144M).

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) at the recent opening of tenders disclosed that four firms submitted bids for the project which is slated to be completed in nine months.

The firms are Panko Steel Fabrication & Construction ($224,583,086), Jagdish Persaud Construction ($155,765,441), S &K Construction, Consultancy Service & General Supply Inc. (bid $154,081,198) and PD Contracting ($144,778,735).

The Government had received a US$8M loan from the IDB to address overcrowding in prisons as part of the Support Criminal Justice System programme. The Hope and Justice Centre programme aims to overcome prison overcrowding by reducing pre-trial detentions and increasing the use of alternative sentencing, among other measures.

Further, the Hope and Justice Centre is expected to provide a wide range of services including but not limited to legal and medical aid, counselling, and law enforcement. The Centre falls under the purview of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News reported last month that the Ministry is also looking to build another Centre at Lusignan on the East Coast of Demerara. That project which had attracted seven construction companies is estimated to cost US$391,479. The Centre is also being funded by the IDB.