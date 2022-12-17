De tentacles of the Government lang

Latest update December 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 17, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News – Yuh can run but yuh can’t hide from de Government. Some people does run and and hide from de law. But when de Government after yuh, yuh can run but yuh gan eventually get brackle.
Dem vendors wah selling food by de hospital smart. Dem nah tekking crank. Dem nah gat time with dem Opposition forces wah telling dem nat fuh move. Dem vendors know that de tentacles of de Government lang and if dem can’t get yuh in one way dem gan get yuh in another way.
So dem decide fuh move. Yesterday most of dem bin move. Yuh did want fuh know if is de same place yuh does pass when de day come. Was a smooth drive through because most of dem vendors gan.
Nag ask dem boys weh dem gone. Nah tell dem boys dat dem gone to Cove and John. But dem gone. Even de mwah does drive up in canter and wagon, nah deh round. But dem place occupy by dem hire. Dem gan be de next ones wah gan gat fuh move.
De Government gat fuh pass a law dat yuh can’t sell food within 100 yards of a hospital. Yuh gat all kind of thing flying around de place near dem hospital and yuh can’t gat people selling and buying food in dem situation.
It remind dem boys of de time when a lil girl ask she mother fuh buy an ice cream . De mother buy de cone and dem start to walk pun de pavement.. Next thing yuh know de girl find some small pieces of hair pun de cone which was not there when she buy it. When she look around, there was a line of barber cutting here pun de pavement and is from dey dat de hair get in de child ice cream cone.
Talk half. Leff half
