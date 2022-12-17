Corentyne man crushed to death by tractor

Kaieteur News – A tractor operator is dead following the toppling of the vehicle he was driving at a Wellington Park rice field, Corentyne, Berbice on Thursday.

Dead is 47-year-old Rakesh Loojune of Phillipi Farm, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that the man was operating the tractor when he encountered issues which resulted in the tractor toppling and pinning him underneath.

The deceased’s mother, Indra Loojune, described her son as a very generous and kind-hearted individual.

“…Me daughter got the call that the tractor topple pan him and dead. Meh son-in-law at 46 Village come and borrow someone tractor and go down and see, they had to turn over the tractor to get him out,” the distraught woman said.

According to the grieving woman her son had been visiting her consistently for the past two weeks.

Investigations are ongoing.