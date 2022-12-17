Cops to interview man in State House shooting after surgery – Crime Chief

Kaieteur News – Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, on Friday told Kaieteur News that Investigators will make efforts to interview 25-year-old Bethel Ikenna Chimezie, the Nigerian national who wounded and disarmed members of the Presidential Guard Unit stationed at State House, the official residence of President Irfaan Ali on Thursday, when he regains consciousness.

Chimezie was shot multiple times after he opened fire on members of the Presidential Guard on Carmichael Street, Georgetown. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Chimezie had reportedly entered a security room located at the southern side of State House facing Carmichael Street, Georgetown and demanded to see President Irfaan Ali.

“I want the President [Mohamed Irfaan Ali])” the man reportedly said before pulling a knife from his pants waist and stabbing Telon Perriera, a member of the Presidential Guard, five times to the neck and body.

Upon seeing the violent attack, other members of the Presidential Guard on duty rushed to Perriera’s aid but the Intruder managed to disarm a female member of her 9mm pistol and started shooting at the Officers.

Members of the Presidential Guard returned fire in their counter- attack and pursued Chimezie to New Market Street where he was eventually shot.

The Nigerian national and Perreira were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), for immediate medical attention. Kaieteur News understands that both of them have regained consciousness. However, up to press time on Friday Chimezie remained in a serious condition at the city hospital.

Chimezie has been reportedly living in Guyana for a number of years; his last known location being on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD). Kaieteur News understands that the Nigerian national was recently employed by a cleaning company in the city but did not show up for work in the last ten days. His employer suspected that the man had ‘walked off the job’ without submitting a resignation.