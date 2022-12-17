A hymn to clean, beautiful Guyana

DEAR EDITOR,

To enhance a society, a community and a country, unity must be of priority! To build a nation of greatness and preeminence, unification is the foundation to achieve the desired success. Guyana’s potential and influence in the Caribbean and in the world is growing rapidly. We see her as a leading force in food security, we see her as a leader in petroleum and we see her as a leader in democracy and political maturity. Moving Guyana forward takes everyone’s input. Guyana’s history is and will never be about a particular group of people but rather an entire nation. A nation that is hungry for progress.

For Guyana to reach the desired success, we need to understand that there will be zero tolerance for racial division. Words aimed directly to a particular religious group, words of hate labeled to the head of state – these must be condemned by all. Anyone who is associated with such heinous acts must be dealt with the full force of the law.There are malicious forces that will want to divide a ‘One Guyana’ and cause disunity in communities and in organizations and we need to send a strong message that such actions will not be tolerated anymore.

Pt. Surendranauth Tiwari