Latest update December 16th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

PNCR General Secretary and Treasurer resign

Dec 16, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) Geeta Chandan-Edmond has resigned. She submitted her letter of resignation to the Party’s leader Aubrey Norton on Wednesday.

Chandan-Edmond, a former magistrate, was selected by Norton when he was elected Leader of the Party earlier this year. Norton had said that Chandan-Edmond, possessed management and good human relations skills that made her suitable to be General Secretary of the PNCR.

However, Chandan-Edmond has been on extended leave from her duties in the Party since August but had continued to attend sittings of the National Assembly as a Member of Parliament. Kaieteur News understands that she was physically absent from the Party’s Sophia headquarters for several months ahead of submitting her resignation letter to Norton on Wednesday.

The Opposition Leader was repeatedly questioned during his weekly press conferences about Chandan-Edmond’s hiatus but skirted those questions. In a post following her resignation, Chandan-Edmonds thanked party members for the support, cooperation and guidance she received during her stint as General Secretary.

“It has been an absolute honour and privilege,” Chandan-Edmond wrote, saying she will remain committed to the ideals of the party.    The former magistrate who had replaced Amna Ally, a long-serving member of the PNC/R, remains a Member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, PNCR’s National Treasurer, Faaiz Mursalin has signaled his intention to resign from his post.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mursalin said that he will be performing his final duties as National Treasurer on December 23, 2022 after serving under ‘Team Norton’ for the past year.

“I will discharge my last and final duties as National treasurer of the P.N.C.R. on December 23, 2020…A formal letter will be prepared and be sent to the Leader’s office, thank you all who supported me,” he said in the social media post.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Guyana’s oil belongs to Jagdeo | A Message from Glenn Lall

 

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Desrey Fox SS trample Golden Grove, Annai hold CWSS to a draw

Desrey Fox SS trample Golden Grove, Annai hold CWSS to a draw

Dec 16, 2022

2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament… Kaieteur News – The third edition of the KFC Goodwill Tournament commenced yesterday at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre at...
Read More
GBA Terrance Ali National Open Boxing championship starts today

GBA Terrance Ali National Open Boxing...

Dec 16, 2022

GHB Juniors and Seniors map progress after Test series 

GHB Juniors and Seniors map progress after Test...

Dec 16, 2022

Region 4 dominate Region 7

Region 4 dominate Region 7

Dec 16, 2022

Ramtahal 5-for wrecks Guyana

Ramtahal 5-for wrecks Guyana

Dec 16, 2022

France edge past Morocco to set up Argentina final

France edge past Morocco to set up Argentina

Dec 15, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]