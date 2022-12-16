PNCR General Secretary and Treasurer resign

Kaieteur News – General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) Geeta Chandan-Edmond has resigned. She submitted her letter of resignation to the Party’s leader Aubrey Norton on Wednesday.

Chandan-Edmond, a former magistrate, was selected by Norton when he was elected Leader of the Party earlier this year. Norton had said that Chandan-Edmond, possessed management and good human relations skills that made her suitable to be General Secretary of the PNCR.

However, Chandan-Edmond has been on extended leave from her duties in the Party since August but had continued to attend sittings of the National Assembly as a Member of Parliament. Kaieteur News understands that she was physically absent from the Party’s Sophia headquarters for several months ahead of submitting her resignation letter to Norton on Wednesday.

The Opposition Leader was repeatedly questioned during his weekly press conferences about Chandan-Edmond’s hiatus but skirted those questions. In a post following her resignation, Chandan-Edmonds thanked party members for the support, cooperation and guidance she received during her stint as General Secretary.

“It has been an absolute honour and privilege,” Chandan-Edmond wrote, saying she will remain committed to the ideals of the party. The former magistrate who had replaced Amna Ally, a long-serving member of the PNC/R, remains a Member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, PNCR’s National Treasurer, Faaiz Mursalin has signaled his intention to resign from his post.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mursalin said that he will be performing his final duties as National Treasurer on December 23, 2022 after serving under ‘Team Norton’ for the past year.

“I will discharge my last and final duties as National treasurer of the P.N.C.R. on December 23, 2020…A formal letter will be prepared and be sent to the Leader’s office, thank you all who supported me,” he said in the social media post.