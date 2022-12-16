Nigerian citizen shot after disarming and wounding members Presidential Guard at State House

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – A Nigerian man was on Thursday morning shot after he disarmed and wounded two members of the Presidential Guard stationed at State House, the official residence of President Irfaan Ali.

The Nigerian national has been identified as 25-year-old Bethel Ikenna Chimezie.

Reports are that at around 07:30hrs, Chimezie entered a security room located at the southern side of State House facing Carmichael Street, Georgetown and demanded President Irfaan Ali. “I want the President [Mohamed Irfaan Ali])” the man reportedly said before pulling a knife from his pants waist and stabbing Telon Perriera, a member of the Presidential Guard, five times to the neck and body.

Upon seeing the violent attack, other members of the Presidential Guard Forces rushed to Perriera’s aid but the intruder managed to disarm a female member of her 9MM pistol and retreated to Carmichael Street and started shooting at the officers. Motorists passing by in the vehicles slowed down to record cell phone videos of Chimezie shooting.

In one of the videos, a fearful passenger was heard telling the driver, “Bai drive and leh we guh” as the exchange of gunfire continued. Chimezie was pursued to New Market Street where he was eventually shot. Videos have surfaced too of Chimezie being advised by citizens to drop the weapon as he lay wounded on the ground. The Nigerian national and Perreira were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), for immediate medical attention.

Kaieteur News understands that both men are in serious conditions. The Nigerian man was shot multiple times to his body and had to undergo surgery to remove the bullets. President Ali has since visited the relatives of the wounded Presidential Guard member but it is yet to make an official statement on the incident.

Shocked

Meanwhile, Chimezie has been reportedly living in Guyana for a number of years; his last known location being on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD). Kaieteur News understands that the Nigerian national was recently employed by a cleaning company in the city but did not show up for work in the last ten days. His employer suspected that the man had ‘walked off the job’ without submitting a resignation.

Thursday’s incident has left Chimezie’s employer and workmates surprised. They opined that the man did not demonstrate any characteristics that would cause them to think he would commit such an act. “We were surprised seeing this on the news but he is responsible for his actions…we never knew he had such intentions,” a workmate said.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is trying to determine Chimezie’s motive and has requested help from International Police (INTERPOL) as investigations continue. A senior officer disclosed that a request was made “via INTERPOL” for a comprehensive background check on Chimezie.

Strong Condemnation

There has been widespread condemnation of Chimezie’s act. The main political Opposition, A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) in a statement said that it notes reports from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the police about the breach of the Security Perimeter Process Unit at State House and welcomes news that “the President and family are safe”. “We condemn in the strongest possible terms a resort to violence in any circumstances…We also take the opportunity to commend the Presidential Security Guard for his courage and wish him a full and speedy recovery from his serious injuries,” APNU+AFC stated. Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi said he is “alarmed” by the “suspected attack” on President Ali. “These kinds of attacks are fortunately not common in both Suriname and Guyana, but such a case does open the eyes of the potential dangers for our heads of state and families. President Santokhi, of course, hopes that tranquillity and security will soon return to President Ali’s residence,” a statement from the President’s Office said.

Similarly, the High Commission of India said it “condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the attack which occurred at the State House today morning, during which a Presidential Security Officer was injured severely.”

“The High Commission welcomes the news that the First Family of Guyana is safe. We also take this opportunity to commend the Presidential Security Forces for the effective response and the rapid de-escalation of the situation. We also commend the injured Presidential Security Officer for his act of courage and wish him a speedy and full recovery,” the High Commission said in a statement.

The Private Sector Commission of Guyana (PSC) also condemned “in the highest regard, the attack that occurred at the official residence of the President of Guyana – State House.” “The PSC congratulates the President’s Security Forces for a highly effective and controlled response which saw the apprehension of the suspect. The effective and well-coordinated response of the armed forces also saw the situation being de-escalated quite quickly and no further injuries resulting,” the PSC statement said.

Similarly, the Region Three Private Sector Inc. (R3PSInc) also condemned “the attack at State House” while calling for a “thorough investigation and condign action against all involved in such a dastardly act at the first family’s residence”.

“The R3PSInc commends the Presidential security for their controlled response, arrest of the perpetrator, and prevention of significant casualties,” the entity said while noting that, “the President now has to reassess his security protocol”.

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) said it was “horrified” to learn of the incident but was “gladdened to learn that the President and his family were safe” while wishing the injured Presidential Guard “a full and speedy recovery.” “The FITUG like many Guyanese wonders what could be the motivations for the attack. We do trust it is an isolated incident and not connected to any larger plot. At this time, we join with all Guyanese in praying for peace and tranquillity for all citizens,” the statement said.