“I gon kill you”

…Robbery suspect shouts at ex-girlfriend in court, after remanded to prison

Kaieteur News – “You gon dead girl, you think I’ll spend long in jail, I gon kill you,” 22-year-old Brandon Trevor Gaspar shouted in Court after Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan remanded him to prison on Thursday for allegedly robbing his ex-girlfriend and another woman.

Gaspar, a labourer of Lot 92 Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, was only released from prison in January 2022 after spending time for robbery.

On Thursday, when he appeared before the Chief Magistrate at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, two charges were read to him.

The first charge alleges that on December 3, 2022 at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown he robbed Janelle Walters of an Iphone valued $80,000 and a gold chain valued $150,000. The court also heard that the defendant used personal violence on Walters during the course of the robbery.

Further, Gaspar and Walters are known to each other and on the day in question, Walters was sitting on a parapet with her friend when the defendant approached her, dismounted from a bicycle and told her “don’t move.”

According to the police prosecutor, Gaspar then cuffed Walters to her right eye before relieving her of a gold chain and the phone. He made good his escape.

In his address to the court, Gaspar said, “This girl [Janelle] is me ex and we broke up like nine days ago. She came to my work, came to my home and fetch out my clothes and push down my grandmother. She lying on me, wuh she have for me to rob she.’’

Meanwhile, the second charge stated that on December 11, 2022 at Broad and Charles Streets, Georgetown, Gaspar stole an Iphone valued $120,000, two gold rings valued $160,000, one gold chain valued $150,000 and US$545 from Arielle Dasrath.

For this charge, the Police Prosecutor told the court that at approximately 06:00hrs on the day in question, Dasrath had just departed her friend’s vehicle, walked to the corner of Broad and Charles Street, to call a taxi when she was robbed.

The Prosecutor said that while waiting, Gaspar and another person arrived on a black scooter. Gaspar, who was the pillion rider, snatched the woman’s phone, jewellery and money.

The matter was reported and a sting operation was launched.

The court heard that Dasrath called the number that was in her stolen phone and Gaspar answered and agreed to meet up at a supermarket in Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

While at the supermarket, the police confronted Gaspar and carried out a search. They discovered a Samsung cellular phone with the SIM card belonging to Dasrath in the phone.

Gaspar was arrested and subsequently charged for robbing Dasrath and Walters.

In his defence, Gaspar told the court, “I never see this girl [Arielle Dasrath] in me life. I buy the SIM card from a smoke man.”

The Chief Magistrate remanded Gaspar to prison and adjourned the matter to January 18, 2023.