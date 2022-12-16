Hundreds protest as Georgetown Mayor goes to court

Kaieteur News – Hundreds of market vendors and other supporters of the Opposition turned out on Thursday to protest at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts as City Mayor, Ubraj Narine made his first appearance on allegations that he attempted to excite ethnic division among citizens as well obstructing traffic.

Narine was jointly charged with Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Sherod Duncan, who allegedly aired the interview of the Mayor making the statements. The men appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who placed them on $200,000 bail each. The protestors chanted, “Free the Mayor, jail Jagdeo.” Narine and Duncan were greeted with cheers as they exited the courtroom. Protestors expressed their dissatisfaction with the Mayor being charged and placed before the courts. The protest started on Wednesday afternoon, when members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) had turned up at the Mayor’s office to arrest him.

Kaieteur News had reported that Mayor Narine and Duncan were arrested on allegations committed during evening hours on Monday, December 12 last, at New Market Street in the vicinity of Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Narine and Duncan had gone there that evening to join vendors who were protesting the removal of their mobile food stands and other structures on New Market Street by members of the Ministry of Public Works and the police.