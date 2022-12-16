Gov’t to reintroduce Amerindian language lessons in 2023

Latest update December 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 16, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Amerindian Affairs Ministry will reintroduce the Amerindians’ language revival programme in 2023 to students being housed at the hinterland scholarship dormitory at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.
The language revival project is intended to preserve the nine Amerindian languages which are spoken by the various tribes; Arawak, Akawaio, Arekuna, Carib, Macushi, Patamona, Wai Wai, Wapishana and Warraus. It was first initiated in 2013 under then President, Bharrat Jagdeo.
Senior Social Worker Christopher Sookdeo said the students will benefit from the initiative. “We would like to share some of our plans for the new academic year which include the reintroduction of Indigenous language lessons for our dorm students, internship fairs for students, career guidance and internship programmes throughout the country, ”Sookdeo said, at the annual hinterland scholarship graduation ceremony held Wednesday.
The students will also benefit from music programmes, additional recreational facilities, and mental health and developmental programmes. The language revival project saw the revival of the Arawak language in Wakapau village, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam). Due to the success of the programme, it was expanded to include other languages.
Subject minister, Pauline Sukhai revealed that the ministry will fund culture groups in several villages as part of the cultural preservation efforts in 2023. “We want to ensure that according to the Amerindian Act, we also support the cultural development of the people […] Our language and our culture make us who we are. It identifies us. And, so we will be supporting a few groups next year when the budget passes,” Minister Sukhai emphasised. (DPI)
Guyana’s oil belongs to Jagdeo | A Message from Glenn Lall
Dec 16, 20222022 KFC Goodwill Tournament… Kaieteur News – The third edition of the KFC Goodwill Tournament commenced yesterday at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre at...
Dec 16, 2022
Dec 16, 2022
Dec 16, 2022
Dec 16, 2022
Dec 15, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have known Geeta and her husband a long time. They were both my students at the University of Guyana.... more
Kaieteur News – You had to be there to appreciate how smitten the private sector is with President Irfaan Ali. While... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]