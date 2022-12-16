Desrey Fox SS trample Golden Grove, Annai hold CWSS to a draw

2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament…

Kaieteur News – The third edition of the KFC Goodwill Tournament commenced yesterday at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre at Providence, where Desrey Fox Secondary School (DFSS) was the only team to claim maximum points in the double header.

In the opening match of the Petra organised event, Annai Secondary did well to hold Christiansburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) to a 2 – 2 draw, which means the two teams from Group B each acquired one point from the result. The other team in the Group is St. Benedict’s College.

The encounter which followed, featured Desrey Fox (Waramadong) and Golden Grove, which was won by the former, 6 – 0. That victory propels DFSS to the top of Group A with three points, while Golden Grove and SVB Academy, are both on the starter’s line.

On Saturday, December 17, the competition continues at the same venue from 14:00 hrs with another double header. In the curtain raiser, CWSS will tackle SVB Academy then St. Benedict’s go head-to-head with Golden Grove in the other showdown from 16:00 hrs.

Yesterday’s first match was an intriguing draw that saw the Defending Champion, Annai, snatch an early lead when Narish Bartholomew found the back of the net in the fourth minute. However, the GuyOil/Tradewind Champion, CWSS, pulled one back in the 13th minute, compliments of Amani King.

The artificial turf allowed for quite a fast paced battle that had Annai effectively commanding ball possession for the majority of the encounter. In the 33rd minute, Kelvin Hintzen gained the lead for the Linden unit as the half rapidly approached.

Annai’s second half play was probing from any angle with clinical ball control. They were eventually rewarded with the equaliser when Adrian Cabral’s shot from open play just on top of the CWSS 18-yard box, pierced the uprights in the 56th minute.

The match revealed that the Hinterland team’s fitness was the key to their longevity of attacking with the long ball and switch sides. It was the same in the match that followed, added to the fact that Waramadong’s players were also physically stronger that the Golden Grove unit.

Golden Grove lost their shape very early in the first half which led to the first goal being scored. A displaced custodian and lagging defenders left Bevon Jones, alone in front of goal, to finish with a comfortable header in the 30th minute.

The second half was much tougher for Golden Grove as their fitness withered quickly on the windy venue. DFSS’s Kenwyn Percy (52’, 70’), Kemron Thomas (56’), Raydon Krammer (58’) and Carlito Joseph (60’) were all successful to put the victory way beyond doubt.

This tournament is sponsored by KFC, Tiger Offshore Rentals, MVP Sport, Trophy Stall, Guyana Beverages Inc. and Demerara Life with support from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.