CCAC advises consumers to be vigilant to avoid being scammed when shopping in local online marketplaces

Latest update December 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 16, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Through several official and unofficial complaints received by the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC), it has been recognized that there is a growing problem of scams in shopping in the local online marketplace.
The Commission, therefore, advises consumers to be vigilant when entering into any transaction with sellers in the local online marketplace.
The complaints received have ranged from the non-functioning of items purchased to items being materially different in brand and quality from that which was advertised.
Some sellers frequently delete their social media accounts immediately after scamming the buyer/s and operate under several different names.
In the absence of contact information, consumers and the CCAC have difficulty securing redress from the errant suppliers.
To avoid being scammed or duped by these unscrupulous suppliers, the CCAC advises:
If consumers encounter problems with a seller in the local online marketplace, contact the seller immediately. If the issue is not resolved, file a complaint with the Commission via the website ccac.gov.gy
