CCAC advises consumers to be vigilant to avoid being scammed when shopping in local online marketplaces

Kaieteur News – Through several official and unofficial complaints received by the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC), it has been recognized that there is a growing problem of scams in shopping in the local online marketplace.

The Commission, therefore, advises consumers to be vigilant when entering into any transaction with sellers in the local online marketplace.

The complaints received have ranged from the non-functioning of items purchased to items being materially different in brand and quality from that which was advertised.

Some sellers frequently delete their social media accounts immediately after scamming the buyer/s and operate under several different names.

In the absence of contact information, consumers and the CCAC have difficulty securing redress from the errant suppliers.

To avoid being scammed or duped by these unscrupulous suppliers, the CCAC advises:

Check the seller’s history and review comments from recent buyers. Find out about their rules for refunds and returns. Ensure the seller lists their contact information, particularly a physical address. This is highly vital to facilitate the redress process. Check closely the images posted to verify they are the actual images of the item on sale and are not stock images. Ensure you are allowed to test the functionality of electronics and appliances before you make the final purchase. Use safe payment methods. Ensure you collect a receipt for each transaction. Ensure you are issued with an explicit warranty. Keep all messages and correspondences between you and the seller. Call the CCAC on 219-4410-3 to check if there are any complaints on file for the seller.

If consumers encounter problems with a seller in the local online marketplace, contact the seller immediately. If the issue is not resolved, file a complaint with the Commission via the website ccac.gov.gy