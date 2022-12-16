Bartica resident dies after losing control of ATV

Latest update December 16th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Bartica resident, Kennie Timmerman perished after he lost control of his ATV and crashed into a house on Thursday at Karrau Village, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni),

Kaieteur News understands that the accident which claimed the life of Timmerman and left pillion rider 20-year-old Micheal Fredkou of Mongrippa Hill, Bartica injured occurred sometime around 10:00hrs on Thursday.

According to the police, the ATV was travelling south along the eastern side of Karrau Village access road at a fast rate when Timmerman lost control while negotiating a turn and collided with a veranda of a wooden house in the area. The two were picked up and rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where Timmerman was pronounced dead and Fredkou was treated and sent away. An investigation into his death is currently ongoing.

