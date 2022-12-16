AFC condemns breaching of State House

Kaieteur News – The Alliance For Change (AFC) has condemned the unlawful and forceful entry into State House Thursday morning, which resulted in injuries to a rank of the Presidential Guard Forces and life threatening injuries sustained by the perpetrator.

Thankfully, the intrusion was contained, the party said in a press statement.

According to the AFC, the State House, is the established and official residence of the President of Guyana and his family. It is not to be trifled with, and every facility and resource must be used to protect its occupants and its sanctity. “A full investigation must be carried out to ascertain the true motives, intentions, and associations, if any, of this man. Already, and regrettably, rumour and conjecture have dominated the discourse about today’s events – ranging from the actions of an insane man, to this being an organized, planned and targeted attack. Only a professional inquiry can unearth the facts and circumstances, and only then, can a proper response, for future occurrences, be implemented. From a national security standpoint, this breach must be treated with the highest levels of seriousness and importance,” the AFC statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the Region Three Private Sector Inc. (R3PSInc) also condemned the attack at State House, the official residence of President Dr. Irfaan Ali, along with the injuries inflicted on a Presidential Guard on duty. According to the body, media reports indicate that the alleged attacker is a Nigerian who works with a local security company.

“There are many illegal Nigerians in Guyana, and the R3PSInc calls for a thorough investigation and condign action against all involved in such a dastardly act at the first family’s residence. The R3PSInc commends the Presidential security for their controlled response, arrest of the perpetrator, and prevention of significant casualties. “