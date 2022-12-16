30 cattle farmers to benefit from breeding bulls

Latest update December 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 16, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Large-scale cattle farmers from Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, and Six signed agreements with the Ministry of Agriculture’s Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) for the use of breeding bulls to improve their stock.
In a press release, the Ministry of Agriculture said, the initiative forms part of the agency’s genetic improvement programme as the government works towards developing the local cattle industry. Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha said 64 hybrid-breeding bulls were brought from Texas to assist with the programme.
“Last year when we had the flood, a lot of animals died. Some farmers received cash and others were promised assistance in the form of genetic material. Since we took office, the government has been working to develop the cattle industry for both beef and dairy production. When we look at the entire livestock sector, more so the cattle industry, it was decided that we’ll import these hybrid animals so that we can collaborate with farmers to help them improve their herds. Farmers will have to sign an agreement because these animals are the property of the state and can be retrieved at any time. GLDA will also be checking with you to ensure these animals remain healthy. You will also have to assist other farmers in your area to develop their herds,” the minister explained. The bulls arrived in Guyana last October.
Guyana’s oil belongs to Jagdeo | A Message from Glenn Lall
Dec 16, 20222022 KFC Goodwill Tournament… Kaieteur News – The third edition of the KFC Goodwill Tournament commenced yesterday at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre at...
Dec 16, 2022
Dec 16, 2022
Dec 16, 2022
Dec 16, 2022
Dec 15, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have known Geeta and her husband a long time. They were both my students at the University of Guyana.... more
Kaieteur News – You had to be there to appreciate how smitten the private sector is with President Irfaan Ali. While... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]