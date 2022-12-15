Two men shot during fight with security guards at EBD rum shop

Kaieteur News – David Scott and his cousin, Shamar Edinburgh were allegedly shot last Sunday morning December 10, 2022, by two security guards during a brawl just outside a bar in the Vicinity of Land of Canaan.

Scott, a 20 year old who resides at Lot 2 Public Road East Bank Demerara related the incident to Kaieteur News, and said that he and 21-year-old Edinburgh, entered the Boat House Bar last Saturday night at about 22:00 hrs and were hanging out there.

Scott said they exited the bar with their beer bottles to urinate and were allowed to re-enter the bar with their bottles, by the security guards on duty.

Scott further related that they had later exited the bar around 02:00hrs on the Sunday morning to once again relieve themselves and were trying to regain entry to the bar when they were stopped by a new set of security guards, who informed them that they could not take bottles into the bar. Scott said the guards had apparently changed shifts.

Meanwhile, while the men were explaining to the guards that they had bought their drinks from inside the bar and would like to re-enter, they got into an argument which quickly turned to a fight, after one of the guards pushed Scott and he pushed back.

During the scuffle the guard allegedly pulled out a gun and started gun butting Scott across his face.

While this was happening, Scott said the other guard pushed his cousin to the ground and shot him twice, once in each knee.

Scott upon seeing his cousin shot attempted to flee the guards, but while running away, two gunshots were fired at him with one hitting him in his back causing him to fall to the ground.

He said he was assisted by a friend in the area who saw what transpired and they were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they were admitted.

They both received medical treatment for their wounds and were discharged the following Monday.

The matter was reported to the Timehri Police Station.

Kaieteur News has reached out to Regional Commander Senior Superintendent Singh for his comment and he said that efforts are being made to locate, identify and arrest the persons involved in the matter as the investigations are ongoing.