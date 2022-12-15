Three more junior cricketers benefit from “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Kaieteur News – Gopaul Ramchand, Udesh Jaikarran and Munesh Outar, three under-15 players of an East Coast, Demerara based Cricket Club were the latest young players to benefit from this joint initiative between Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry, former Berbice left handed all rounder.

The youngsters are currently participating in the Demerara Cricket Board Under-15 Inter Sub Association Championship which will be used to select the County team to participate in the 2023 Inter County Tournament. The championship was halted due to rains.

Together, they received one cricket bat, three pairs of batting gloves, three pairs of cricket shoes and one white cricket shirt. Ramchand is a wicketkeeper/batsman, Jaikarran a seam bowling all rounder and Outar an opener/right arm off spinner. They are all attending Secondary School.

At a simple ceremony held recently, they were grateful for the gear and promised to continue to work hard on their game. This project is happy to be part of the development of young and talented cricketers in Guyana.

Total cricket related items collected so far: $290,000 in cash, two trophies, twelve cricket boots, twenty pairs of batting pads, twenty five bats, seventeen pairs of batting gloves, twenty thigh pads, one pair of wicket keeping pad, three arm guards, two boxes, six cricket bags and three helmets. In addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman.

To date, forty seven young players from all three counties of Guyana have already benefited from three junior gear bag, two trophies, three arm guards, eighteen bats, two boxes, three helmets, sixteen pairs of cricket shoes, ten pairs of batting pads, one thigh pad, one bat rubber and fifteen pairs of batting gloves. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each while RHCCCC received two boxes, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails. The Essequibo Cricket Board and the Town of Lethem also benefited.

Cricket related items, used or new, is distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same. Progressive and well managed clubs will also benefit.

We take this opportunity to thank Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romash Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Kelvin Brijlall, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru, Dennis Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo, Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Sheik Mohamed of Star Sports Awards and Trophies and Ajay Gainda of Cricket Equipment Guyana, Gajanand Singh, Peter Ramkissoon, Rabindranath Saywack, Roshan Gaffoor, Ameer Rahaman, Chin Singh, Denesh Chandrapaul, Dr Cecil Beharry, Davo Naraine of UK and Latch Mohabir and family, Raj Mathura and Raj Bharrat.

Thanks to the media for the role they are playing in promoting this venture. Distribution will continue. Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623-6875 or Kishan Das on 1-718-664-0896.