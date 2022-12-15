Ramdeholl spins Guyana to victory

Kaieteur News – Richard Ramdeholl spun Guyana to victory over Trinidad and Tobago by 43 runs in the second match of the Bilateral/Goodwill series Tuesday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. Ramdeholl recorded outstanding figures of 3 for 0 off 4.5 overs in a game-changing spell bowling his off-spin. His spell brought about a collapse by Trinidad and Tobago after they were 47-4 at one stage chasing 100.

Guyana captain and left-arm spinner supported Ramdeholl with figures of 2 for 17 off 5 impressive overs, while fast bowler Raffel McKenzie, who sent back both openers early, finished with 2 for 29 off 4 overs. The Guyanese players were elated when the final wicket fell for TT after they bounced back from the first match thumping to successfully defend the seemingly small total of 99 made by their batsmen earlier in the day.

Trinidad and Tobago batsmen needed to score just over two runs per over to complete what would have been an unassailable 2-0 in the four-match bilateral series. However, the Guyanese bowlers had other ideas as pacer McKenzie sent back both openers early; one of which was a beauty to clean bowl, Tyler Ramroop. The bowlers then continued to make steady inroads, although the TT batsmen scored freely, getting to 54-5 in the 12th over and just another 44 runs for victory. At this stage, Ramdeholl was introduced into the attack, and the game dramatically changed as TT were eventually dismissed for 56 in the 20 over.

Earlier in the day, Guyana limped to 99 all out in 37.5 overs after winning the toss and deciding to bat in overcast conditions. The Guyanese batsmen fared better with the bat this time, following the 43 all-out they had made in the first match played on Sunday. Opening batsman Mohammed Balle looked good during his innings top score of 17 off 40 balls before he was dismissed. Arif Marimutoo was the second top scorer with 13off 35 balls, Raffel McKenzie chipped in with 11 off 18 balls, and Rayaz Latiff finished on 12 not out off 29 balls.

Bowling for Trinidad and Tobago, pacer Tyler Ramroop took 3 for 15 off 8 overs and player of the match in the first game, Shaan Ramtahal, again took 3 wickets, this time finishing with figures of 3 for 16 off 5.5 overs.

The third match of the Bilateral/Goodwill series will be played today, December 15, at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, from 10:00 hours.