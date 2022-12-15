Opposition condemns Govt. for alleged politicisation of PAC, other state agencies

Kaieteur News – The Opposition, A Partnership for National Unity +Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) has condemned what it described as the politicising of Public Account Committee (PAC) and other State organs.

The party in a message to mark UN International Human Rights Day and World Anti-Corruption Day said the PPP Government politicises anti-corruption institutions such as SOCU and the Guyana Police Force. “It stalls and stymies the work of other institutions such as the Public Procurement Commission (PPC), the non-confirmation of the Chief Justice and the Chancellor of the Judiciary, and reducing the schedule of and its attendance at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)).

Further, the Opposition said the Government degrades or sidelines Institutions, such as the Commissioner of Information and the oversight Parliamentary Sectoral Committees. The APNU+AFC claimed that the PPP changed the quorum of the Public Accounts Committee to ensure that when it stays away from PAC meetings their accounts cannot be scrutinised.

“But just as dangerous is the Government attitude that signals that it condones corruption within its own inner circle and among its political cronies…We also alerted Guyanese that corruption extends not only to bribery and the embezzlement of public funds, but also to trading in influence, abuse of public office, money laundering, obstructing justice and private sector corruption.”

The APNU+AFC Coalition emphasised that corruption is a plague that stunts economic development, impoverishes people, perverts the rule of law, turns public institutions into bribe-taking bureaucracies, deters foreign investment, and erodes democracy and human rights. “It is in this context we must condemn the condoning of corruption by SOCU and the PPP elite, family, friends and favourites. We warned that corruption is increasing (and worse, normalizing) in Guyana. One of the main causes continues to be the purposeful weakening or sidelining of anti-corruption institutions by the current Government,” the party said in the statement.