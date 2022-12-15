Old dust does bring bad luck in de New Year!’

Dem Boys Seh…

Nuff Guyanese does believe all kinds of things. Some of dem believe dat dem muss sweep out them house on Old Year’s Night so as to get rid of all de dust from de old year. Dem does feel dat if yuh leff old dust in yuh house bad luck gan befall yuh in de New Year.

So don’t be surprised when yuh see yuh neighbour sweeping out she house on Old Year’s Night. It is all part of the de tradition and it is also fuh try and bring good luck in de New Year.

Well it look like if de Pee N Cee planning also fuh sweep out some old dust. De party looking fuh good luck in de New Year.

One man seh how deh party gat nuff dust and it need a good sweeping. So he is looking for brooms fuh sweep out all de old dust from the party. Now dat is what yuh call a sweeping statement.

Dem boys wish he luck because when it comes to house cleaning is de boss of de party gat to decide when and how he want de place clean. And he gat to decide the type of broom dat gan be used. Not any and every broom gan do de wuk.

In Guyana we gat pointer broom, standard broom, straw broom, hand broom, cobweb broom, push broom and other types of brooms too numerous to mention. So dem boys nah know which broom gan be chosen but it gan gat to be heavy duty because is nuff old dirt deh in de party.

Dem boys wish de Pee N Cee good luck in finding a good broom fuh sweep out de old dust.

Talk half. Leff half!