Large turnout for Christmas Tree light up overwhelms A&S Complex

Kaieteur News – The Annual Christmas tree light up at A&S complex in Charity, Essequibo returned in full force after a lull due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of Guyanese came out to the Charity waterfront for what has become an annual tradition in that community, Organisers said in a Press Release. The turn out this year was so large that the Complex Managers were caught off guard, the release added. Mr. Haimwan

Beharry, Operations Manager of A&S complex explained, “we had to bring out more toys since we had only catered for 400 children”, this was the largest crowd they had ever had.

Every year children in the area are treated to gifts, sweets carols, and a Santa parade, this year more than 700 children turned up for the event. Several parents who came from the riverain communities in Pomeroon said they are thankful to Mr. Alfro Alphonso for giving the toys to the children. The annual event is sponsored by the Alphonso Group of Companies including A&S complex.