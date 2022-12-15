KFC Goodwill Tournament kicks off at Providence today

Kaieteur News – Inclement weather will play no part in affecting the commencement of the 2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament as the first two matches kick off at the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) National Training Centre in Providence, today.

At 17:00 hrs the opening match gets underway as CWSS opposes Annai then Golden Grove collides with Desrey Fox in the other showdown from 19:00 hrs.

The second day will see CWSS springing into action in the first match once again as they meet SVB Academy at 17:00 hrs. The match that follows features St. Benedict’s College and Waramadong battling from 19:00 hrs.

On Sunday, December 18, the group stage concludes with matches five and six; St. Benedict’s face Golden Grove from 17:00 hrs while Annai and SVB Academy thrash it out from 19:00 hrs.

After that, the top two finishers from the two groups advance to the semi-final round on Tuesday, December 20, while the third place showdown and finale unfolds three days later. Both days have matches scheduled to kick off at 17:00 hrs and 19:00 hrs.

The tournament was intended to be contested at the Ministry of Education Ground but the recent rainfall made the venue unfit for play, hence, the change.

The tournament is sponsored by KFC, Tiger Offshore Rentals, MVP Sport, Trophy Stall, Guyana Beverages Inc. and Demerara Life with support from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.