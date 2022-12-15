KFC Goodwill Tournament kicks off at Providence today

Latest update December 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 15, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Inclement weather will play no part in affecting the commencement of the 2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament as the first two matches kick off at the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) National Training Centre in Providence, today.
At 17:00 hrs the opening match gets underway as CWSS opposes Annai then Golden Grove collides with Desrey Fox in the other showdown from 19:00 hrs.
The second day will see CWSS springing into action in the first match once again as they meet SVB Academy at 17:00 hrs. The match that follows features St. Benedict’s College and Waramadong battling from 19:00 hrs.
On Sunday, December 18, the group stage concludes with matches five and six; St. Benedict’s face Golden Grove from 17:00 hrs while Annai and SVB Academy thrash it out from 19:00 hrs.
After that, the top two finishers from the two groups advance to the semi-final round on Tuesday, December 20, while the third place showdown and finale unfolds three days later. Both days have matches scheduled to kick off at 17:00 hrs and 19:00 hrs.
The tournament was intended to be contested at the Ministry of Education Ground but the recent rainfall made the venue unfit for play, hence, the change.
The tournament is sponsored by KFC, Tiger Offshore Rentals, MVP Sport, Trophy Stall, Guyana Beverages Inc. and Demerara Life with support from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.
Guyana’s oil belongs to Jagdeo | A Message from Glenn Lall
Dec 15, 2022BBC Sport – France were pushed all the way by World Cup wild cards Morocco before the holders sealed a place in Sunday’s final against Argentina. The first African side to reach a World...
Dec 15, 2022
Dec 15, 2022
Dec 15, 2022
Dec 14, 2022
Dec 14, 2022
Kaieteur News – It doesn’t take a degree in psychology to understand that your boss isn’t going to listen to your... more
Kaieteur News – Irfaan Ali is still young to the Presidency. He has great deal to learn. Even though he was a Minister... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]