Jury finds man not guilty of murdering ex-father-in-law

Latest update December 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 15, 2022 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 12-man jury on Wednesday found a Riverview man, Zahir Hussain, not guilty of murdering his ex-Father-in-Law two years ago.
Hussain was accused of beating Alexie Gomes, 54, to death on June 25, 2020 during a fight in front of a shop at Riverview, Ruimveldt, Georgetown. He was charged and remanded to prison the same month. Months later in October, 2020 he was committed to stand trial in the Georgetown High Court and on Wednesday his two-year trial ended with him being freed of the murder charge.
Hussain’s Defense Team was led by Attorney-at-Law, Jevon Cox from Dexter Todd and Associates Law firm. During the trial, the Defense Team called witnesses to the stand in support of arguments that their client, Hussain, was innocent of the indictable charge leveled against him.
After a more than two-hour deliberation by a 12-man Jury, they returned with a not guilty verdict. According to reports it was alleged that the former murder accused had beaten Gomes to death in a dispute over his (the victim) Grandson.
