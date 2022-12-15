High Court frees man charged with killing another in row over Guinness

– no case submission upheld

Kaieteur News – The High Court on Wednesday upheld a no case submission presented on behalf of Seon Rajgopaul who was charged with manslaughter.

Rajgopaul 29, called ‘Bumps’, allegedly killed Nickosie Vankenie, 24, during an argument over a bottle of Guinness Stout, on July 3, 2020. He was on trial before Justice Navindra Singh at the New Amsterdam High Court, when a no case submission was presented on his behalf by Attorney-at-Law, Tuanna Hardy.

In her submission, Ms. Hardy pointed out that the Prosecution’s case was faulty in that there was no eyewitness to the crime. She contended that no one saw the accused stab the victim, neither did anyone see him with the alleged weapon. Added to this, the Lawyer said that the Prosecution failed to negate Rajgopaul’s claim that he acted in self defence. Overall she said that the evidence presented was not enough to establish a case of self defence.

Rajgopaul of Pope Street, New Amsterdam was therefore set free on a no case submission. State Counsel Nafeeza Baig represented the Prosecution in the matter. On July 3, 2020, Vankenie was stabbed during an argument over a bottle of Guinness Stout at ‘Choby’ Hangout, Patrick Dam, Plantation Mount Sinai, commonly referred to as Angoy’s Avenue in New Amsterdam.

He succumbed to his injuries at the New Amsterdam Hospital just before 08:00hrs, two days after undergoing a nine-hour emergency surgery. His injuries which included a stab wound to his jugular vein stemmed from an argument with the suspect.

According to information received, it was after 21:00 hrs on the Friday evening when the now deceased, along with friends, were liming at the popular spot. He purchased a bottle of Guinness but had stepped away from the counter before being served. It was during this time that the suspect apparently picked up the alcoholic beverage. An argument and scuffle ensued between them, before Vankenie slumped to the ground. He was rushed to the New Amsterdam hospital where he later died.